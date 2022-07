SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO