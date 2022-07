Alarmed by Japan's move to shed constitutional prohibitions on the use of military force, China is upping its threats against Tokyo. In a Tuesday editorial, Beijing's Global Times warned that Japan's scrapping of its pacifist constitution would lead it into an "abyss." The newspaper accused the United States of pressuring Tokyo to become "a geopolitical thug." Also on Tuesday, China reacted angrily to the attendance of Taiwan's vice president at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been deeply alarmed by its improving relationship with Japan, the U.S., and certain European powers.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO