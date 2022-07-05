ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe weather moving through Piedmont Triad, storms expected Wednesday

By Emily Mikkelsen, Emily Byrd, Dolan Reynolds, Tom Britt
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — Thunderstorms will be moving through the Piedmont Triad over Tuesday night.

You can follow the storm with the FOX8 interactive radar.

Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. The low tonight will be a very warm and muggy 74.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with another chance for severe afternoon and evening storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYnCh_0gV6lgD000

Temperatures will stay sky high until the weekend when meteorologist Emily Byrd says it will slip back down into the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

