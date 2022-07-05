Severe weather moving through Piedmont Triad, storms expected Wednesday

(WGHP) — Thunderstorms will be moving through the Piedmont Triad over Tuesday night.

You can follow the storm with the FOX8 interactive radar.

Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. The low tonight will be a very warm and muggy 74.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with another chance for severe afternoon and evening storms.

Temperatures will stay sky high until the weekend when meteorologist Emily Byrd says it will slip back down into the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday.