Penobscot, ME

New collection of stories by Penobscot writer draws national acclaim

NEWS CENTER Maine
 4 days ago
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Thirteen years after leaving the Penobscot Nation for college, Morgan Talty is drawing starred reviews for his collection of stories, "Night of the Living Rez," in advance of its July 5 publication. The 12 stories about growing up on a reservation just over the...

