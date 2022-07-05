ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Two Highland Park victims identfied

By Max Thornberry, Associate News Editor
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the six people killed on Monday at a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in Illinois have been identified. Nicholas Toledo, a 70-year-old Mexican native, and Jacki Sundheim, were both killed on Monday. Toledo was in town visiting his family, according to a report from Reuters....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘I ran from Chicago mass shooting with my two little girls in my arms - don’t blame this on mental illness’

A father who fled a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with his young daughters in his arms has hit out at anyone who would blame mental illness for such killings. Hunter Stuart was attending a Fourth of July parade in the city north of Chicago with his family on Monday when shots suddenly rang out.The writer grabbed his two girls and ran, later hiding out at a stranger’s home for several hours after becoming separated from his wife amid the chaos.Recounting the moments after the gunman opened fire, the former Huffington Post news editor wrote on Twitter: “I...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Toledo, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Violent Crime#Mexican#Reuters#North Shore Congregation
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Second Highland Park shooting victim identified as synagogue worker: ‘One of the kindest people’

The second victim of the 4 July shooting in Highland Park that left at least six people dead and 36 injured was identified as a synagogue worker by her local congregation.Jacki Sundheim was a teacher and events coordinator at the North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park and was confirmed by leaders in the synagogue to be the second victim in the brazen Independence Day shooting in the Chicago suburb on Monday. Highland Park police later arrested 22-year-old Robert E Crimo after he was named as a person of interest in the mass shooting that sent hundreds of parade-goers...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy