Two Highland Park victims identfied

Two of the six people killed on Monday at a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in Illinois have been identified. Nicholas Toledo, a 70-year-old Mexican native, and Jacki Sundheim, were both killed on Monday. Toledo was in town visiting his family, according to a report from Reuters....
Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago parade. A pre-school teacher and her husband were shot in front of their two young children during the Highland Park rampage that left six people dead. Zoe and Stephen Kolpack, her father and her brother-in-law were all injured...
A father who fled a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with his young daughters in his arms has hit out at anyone who would blame mental illness for such killings. Hunter Stuart was attending a Fourth of July parade in the city north of Chicago with his family on Monday when shots suddenly rang out.The writer grabbed his two girls and ran, later hiding out at a stranger’s home for several hours after becoming separated from his wife amid the chaos.Recounting the moments after the gunman opened fire, the former Huffington Post news editor wrote on Twitter: “I...
The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
Children who were forced to shelter in place after a gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, filled in colouring books in the basement of a business in the Illinois city as law enforcement searched for the fugitive suspect. In an image tweeted by...
Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
A white Chicago police officer resigned after he was captured on video repeatedly grabbing a Black woman walking her dog in a confrontation her lawyers called “racial profiling,” the department said Friday. Officer Bruce Dyker quit while the Aug. 28 incident was still under investigation, a department spokesperson...
A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
Seven people are deceased and more than 30 are injured after a gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III in connection with the shooting. A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect was arrested. A child...
GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After aggressively searching for the suspected Highland Park parade shooter for more than eight hours, police brought Robert Crimo III into custody in Lake Forest. Frank Picchieitti recorded video of several police officers, guns drawn, making the arrest at Route 41 and Westleigh Road. tonight-new...
(The Center Square) – Highland Park Police officials have a person of interest in custody following a mass shooting that left six dead and 31 wounded at an Independence Day parade Monday. The person of interest has been identified as 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III. The suspect allegedly scaled...
The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help Friday to find the family of a woman who has been a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center since being brought there by paramedics from downtown Los Angeles. Deborah Winston, 53, was hospitalized on June 28, said Cesar Robles, a clinical social worker at...
NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
A 22-year-old man called Robert “Bobby” E Crimo III, who performs under the rap alias Awake The Rapper, has been identified as a “person of interest” in yesterday’s Illinois shooting (July 4). Six people were shot dead by a rooftop gunman during an Independence Day...
The second victim of the 4 July shooting in Highland Park that left at least six people dead and 36 injured was identified as a synagogue worker by her local congregation.Jacki Sundheim was a teacher and events coordinator at the North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park and was confirmed by leaders in the synagogue to be the second victim in the brazen Independence Day shooting in the Chicago suburb on Monday. Highland Park police later arrested 22-year-old Robert E Crimo after he was named as a person of interest in the mass shooting that sent hundreds of parade-goers...
The U.S. has had more mass shootings this past weekend. “There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings!” tweeted the Republican gun fanatic, who once had her children pose for a Christmas picture holding assault rifles.
