NBA Twitter reacts to Gui Santos dropping 23 points in Summer League debut

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

In his NBA Summer League debut, Gui Santos made a splash for the Golden State Warriors.

With players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman sidelined to start the Summer League, Santos took over in the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

While wearing Golden State’s blue and gold for the first time, Santos tallied a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field with six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 25 minutes against the Kings.

Despite Golden State’s loss to Sacramento at Chase Center on Saturday, Santos made an impression with his performance at the Calfornia Classic. Following the 23-point effort from Santos, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions.

Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!