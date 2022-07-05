Oppressive heat continues before a slightly cooler weekend in the Mid-South

HEAT INDEX (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Friday!

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL SATURDAY: FEELS LIKE TEMPS NEAR 110.

Limit your outdoor time today and drink plenty of fluids.

It’s a WARM and clear start to the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will be near 100.

Rain chance: 10%--low threat severe (level 1/5).

Winds: 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Spotty showers overnight. Temperatures the next several days won’t be in the 100s, but it’ll still be above average in the mid/upper 90s. Slight rain chance Saturday (level 1/5).

NEXT 48 (WHBQ)

RAIN (WHBQ)

