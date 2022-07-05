Oppressive heat continues before a slightly cooler weekend in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Friday!
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL SATURDAY: FEELS LIKE TEMPS NEAR 110.
Limit your outdoor time today and drink plenty of fluids.
It’s a WARM and clear start to the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will be near 100.
Rain chance: 10%--low threat severe (level 1/5).
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Spotty showers overnight. Temperatures the next several days won’t be in the 100s, but it’ll still be above average in the mid/upper 90s. Slight rain chance Saturday (level 1/5).
