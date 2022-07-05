Police investigating 3 people shot at campground in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County police are trying to find the person who shot campers with a birdshot in Floyd County.

Police said around midnight Sunday, someone shot three campers at the Lock and Dam Park in Rome. Lock and Dam Park is a popular area for camping, boating and recreation events.

According to witnesses, a car was speeding through the campground before an argument happened near the boat ramp.

The suspect fired four shots and hit three people. Two of the victims had injuries to their head and torso.

All three victims, including one taken to the hospital, are expected to be OK.

Police do not have a full description of the shooter, but said he took off in a gray car. Police said it is unclear if the shooter was a registered camper at the facility.

Investigators are asking for anyone with additional information to come forward. They can reach the lead investigator at 706-314-0915.

