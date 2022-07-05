ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Police investigating 3 people shot at campground in Floyd County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County police are trying to find the person who shot campers with a birdshot in Floyd County.

Police said around midnight Sunday, someone shot three campers at the Lock and Dam Park in Rome. Lock and Dam Park is a popular area for camping, boating and recreation events.

According to witnesses, a car was speeding through the campground before an argument happened near the boat ramp.

The suspect fired four shots and hit three people. Two of the victims had injuries to their head and torso.

All three victims, including one taken to the hospital, are expected to be OK.

Police do not have a full description of the shooter, but said he took off in a gray car. Police said it is unclear if the shooter was a registered camper at the facility.

Investigators are asking for anyone with additional information to come forward. They can reach the lead investigator at 706-314-0915.

Dramatic video shows a road rage shooting from just feet away; the victim’s family spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Action News

Rome, GA
Floyd County, GA
Rome, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff asking for help locating missing person

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating William Lightfoot. William was last seen at 3310 Trinity Church Rd. Canton, GA around 9 p.m. on July 8, 2022. If you have any information regarding William’s whereabouts, please call 678-493-4080.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County man wanted for choking dog in front of child, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police want to find a man accused of choking a dog in front of a small child. Police are searching for 35-year-old Andrew Phillip Compton. According to investigators, Compton choked a small brown dog in front of a young child and then threw it to an aggressive German Shepherd.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DEA, deputies find $2.5 million in meth at Paulding County home, suspect arrested

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of dollars in methamphetamine is off of the streets of Paulding County and the man authorities say made it is behind bars. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a joint investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force into a home suspected of meth trafficking in Dallas, Ga.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Monthly Activity Report – June 2022

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department monthly activity report from June 1st thru 30th, 2022 is below. The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
wevv.com

115 gallons of liquid meth, crystal meth and guns seized worth $2.5 million

DALLAS, Georgia (WGCL) -- A 43-year-old Dallas man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after agents seized 115 gallons of liquid methamphetamine and nearly 9 lbs of crystal methamphetamine that officials say has the potential street value of more than $2.5 million. Officials say DEA, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office...
DALLAS, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 8th

George Brusaw, age 45 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Misty Nelson, age 41 of Hokes Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;:. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville – Failure to Appear/Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Jena Loomis,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

