Red Oak, IA

Red Oak man booked for a revoked license

By Ethan Hewett
 4 days ago

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man has been arrested following a Monday night traffic stop. The...

Nodaway County accident injures 2

(Conception Junction) -- Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2007 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 one mile east of Conception Junction shortly after 11:05 a.m. when the vehicle began to travel off the right side of the roadway. The patrol say the juvenile driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to skid, cross the center line, and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a culvert and fence before coming to rest on its front wheels against the fence facing southeast. The Patrol says neither the driver or 19-year-old passenger Bailey Wallace were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Auburn woman charged with drug possession

AUBURN – Brenda Sue Allen, 53, of Auburn is charged with possession of Clonazepam and methamphetamine on June 21. An arrest affidavit says a Nebraska state trooper pulled her over for following too closely on Highway 75 and found illegal drugs during a search.
AUBURN, NE
Missing Sarpy County teen listed as runaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sarpy County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that a teen has been missing since June 12. The Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Nathan Johnson went missing on June 12, when it was reported that he ran away. Authorities said that Johnson left his resident between 4:00...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested this morning for Eluding. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Kyle Danny Mitchell was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to assist ABLE 1 in pursuit of a vehicle from Nebraska to Iowa. In other activity, 26-year-old Akot Marko...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Meth, weapons charge filed in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – Michael Scott, 30, of Blair is charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine and deadly weapons, as well as theft and identity theft. A sheriff’s deputy stopped on F Road for a car with a flat tire and says he saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight after opening a door.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 29 through July 7. Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, was arrested July 7th on warrants for Violation of Probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Brianna Long, 18, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
OMAHA, NE
Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Red Oak fire department sent to local business

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
RED OAK, IA
Bellevue police announce two license plate readers at busy intersections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue police announced two license plate readers in the city Tuesday as the department continues to have public safety as a top priority. The license plate readers were installed at Ft. Crook Road North at Chandler and 15th Street & Cornhusker according to the release. It’s reported the readers will be used to finding cars that are in connection to police investigations and complaints.
BELLEVUE, NE
Juvenile gun scare Wednesday night at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say there was a gun scare at Westroads Mall Wednesday night in Omaha. According to police, a juvenile showed an airsoft gun in a store. Officers located the suspect minutes later and took him into custody — the juvenile was later released to his father.
OMAHA, NE
Crash Near Rock Port Seriously Injures Nebraska Driver

RORK PORT, MO – A semi driver was hospitalized following an accident Tuesday night in Atchison County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Hampton, Nebraska resident Charles Janzen was southbound on I-29, 5 miles north of Rock Port just prior to 11 pm when he fell asleep. Janzen’s Peterbilt truck travelled off the side of the roadway, became airborne and struck the ground, coming to rest on its wheels.
ROCK PORT, MO
Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported three arrests and one incident report. On July 1, Police arrested 24-year-old Duane Giles of Creston for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities released Giles on Promise to Appear. On July 3. Police arrested 36-year-old Jackie Lee Marler of Creston, a Union County Warrant for Violating a...
CRESTON, IA
Ringgold County woman accused of insurance fraud

(Redding) -- A Ringgold County woman was booked on an insurance fraud charge over the weekend. The Iowa Insurance Division says 44-year-old Lesa Ann Darrah of Redding was charged with one count of fraudulent practices -- a class D felony -- stemming from an investigation by the division's Fraud Bureau that began in May. According to a criminal complaint filed to the division's Fraud Bureau, Darrah provided fraudulent insurance information to law enforcement.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA

