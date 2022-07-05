ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

36-year-old Akron man stabbed to death

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZodb_0gV6jhA900

A homicide investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death at an apartment in Akron on Saturday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

At approximately July 2 at 1:00 p.m., a 36-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Coy Oswalt, was involved “in an altercation” at an apartment complex at 26 East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron.

During the fight, he was stabbed in the neck, the medical examiner said.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.

An autopsy ruled the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

