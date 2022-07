The longest-running Italian feast in the Hudson Valley is celebrating a milestone this summer: its 100th anniversary. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Feast in Verplanck, famous for its sausage and peppers, the world’s largest Tarantella and fabulous fireworks, is marking its accomplishment by having eight days of food and fun on Eighth Street and Highland Avenue, starting on Sunday, July 10 and running through Sunday, July 17.

