A learning opportunity: University of Toledo program touts benefits of native plants on campus

Gardens at the University of Toledo are bursting with milkweed, coneflower, Eastern prickly pear, coreopsis, spiderwort, black-eyed Susan, Canada wild rye, and other plants native to the Toledo area.

Greening UToledo Through Service Learning, aka GUTS, is to credit: Since 2016, the program has been working to increase sustainability and biodiversity on campus by restoring native plants to the region. GUTS also is used by the university as a service learning tool.

“This right here,” said Todd Crail, pointing to a patch of turf grass on campus, “has very little difference from this right here.” He pointed to the concrete sidewalk he was standing on. “Grass is just emerald asphalt.”

Turf grass and traditional landscaping might be pretty, but it has little environmental value, according to Mr. Crail, who facilitates the GUTS program and is a lecturer in the University of Toledo’s Department of Environmental Science.

Mr. Crail began the program three years into his lectureship, after students pointed out that the wild habitat restoration work they were doing off campus could also be done on campus. Since its inception, its participants have planted several gardens across campus, developed a seed library and nursery, and become well-loved by participants and the campus community.

Currently, there are 11 GUTS sites at UT.

Kelsey Childers is an environmental science major and GUTS employee.

“I found the program through a flyer that was on a bulletin board, and I decided to just volunteer and see what it was about,” she said. “I absolutely loved it. So I’ve pretty much just been around with the program since then.”

Funding comes through UT’s “Green Fund,” a $5 fee UT students can opt out of. Most of the labor is done by student volunteers, who get to learn about the process of habitat restoration. Some, like Ms. Childers, are employed by the program.

Native gardens have several advantages for the university.

A major one, according to University of Toledo grounds manager Jeff Gajdostik said, is that they’re easy to maintain.

“It helps, especially in the summer,” Mr. Gajdostik said. “ Helps us keep moving and doing a lot of the other things we can’t get to.”

Mr. Gajdostik estimates that his team of groundskeepers saves between six and 10 hours a week of work due to the introduction of native gardens and no-mow zones on campus. Mr. Crail indicated that one native garden only requires about four hours of maintenance annually.

“We just keep moving to the next one,” Mr. Crail said. “There’s a little bit of maintenance that goes into it. We have owners for each of the plots, and they come out and make sure nothing’s sneaking in.”

Occasionally, they’ll weed, trim back, or mulch the plots to maintain appearances, for example.

Less mowing translates to less equipment maintenance and less gas purchased for mowers, meaning the university saves money and decreases its carbon footprint in those areas. It also means fewer pesticides, which can be environmentally harmful.

Native gardens, Mr. Crail said, have a higher upfront cost of installation than traditional grass lawns. But after seven years, the ease of maintenance and upkeep evens out the costs. From then on, native gardens actually save the university money.

The native gardens also have deep root systems that break up and add nutrients to the soil. This makes the earth more fertile and better able to capture water.

Mr. Crail shared that water capture is important to prevent flooding, reduce erosion, and maintain the health of the water supply, referring to the Lake Erie algae blooms that can make water unsafe to drink.

Native plants are also good for local pollinators — milkweed, for example, grows naturally in the region and is the only host plant for Monarch butterflies — and the preservation of local ecosystems.

The wet prairie ecosystem found around Toledo is only intact in four other locations around the world.

“We’re bringing a plant community here that is globally rare,” Mr. Crail said.

The process of rewilding has been easy for Mr. Crail to introduce to the university community.

“I find young people are very in tune already, with mixing landscapes,” Mr. Crail said.

Native landscaping groups are becoming increasingly popular. Wild Ones is a national group dedicated to promoting native plant communities, and it has an active Oak Openings chapter.

Cleveland State University, Goshen College, Indiana University South Bend, Kent State University, Oberlin College, Washtenaw Community College, and Western Michigan University also number among the universities that have developed gardens meant to promote native habitats and pollinators.

The University of Toledo’s native gardens are carefully located “out of play,” preserving functional lawn space while diversifying the feel of the campus.

And it’s easy to uproot them, if necessary.

Mr. Crail made this fact clear to the university president when they started the program.

“If it doesn’t look right, mow it,” Mr. Crail said. “It’s just the same as grass, but has more function.”