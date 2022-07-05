ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal Judge Says McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Not Responsible For Opioid Epidemic: Report

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlhN3_0gV6iYCh00
  • Federal judge David Faber rejected the efforts to force McKesson Corp MCK, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC, and Cardinal Health Inc CAH to pay $2.5 billion for the opioid crisis.
  • The judge ruled that the drug distributors are not responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in a part of West Virginia, Reuters reported.
  • Faber said the companies did not cause any oversupply of opioids, saying doctors' "good faith" prescribing decisions drove the volume of painkillers they shipped to pharmacies.
  • While the companies from 2006 to 2014 shipped 51.3 million opioid pills to retail pharmacies in the communities, "there is nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions," Faber wrote.
  • In a statement, Steve Williams, Huntington's mayor, called the decision "a blow to our city and community."
  • The companies welcomed the ruling.
  • Cardinal Health and McKesson, in separate statements, said the distributors had maintained systems to prevent the diversion of opioids to illicit channels.
  • Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

U.S. Drug Distributors Prevail in $2.5 Billion West Virginia Opioid Case

(Reuters) -Major U.S. drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc are not responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in a part of West Virginia, a federal judge ruled on Monday. U.S. District Judge David Faber rejected efforts by the city of Huntington and Cabell County to force...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amerisourcebergen#Opioids#Mckesson Corp Mck#Cardinal Health Inc Cah#Reuters#Pixabay
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Medical News Today

How does hydroxyzine interact with cannabis?

Hydroxyzine (available as Vistaril and Atarax) is an antihistamine that can help treat anxiety, allergies, itchy skin, and some rashes. No recent studies have identified potential interactions between hydroxyzine and cannabis, but this does not mean none exist. Hydroxyzine commonly causes dizziness and fatigue. Some people. these symptoms with cannabis....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

What is fentanyl? Here's more to know about the dangerous drug

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s taken thousands of Americans lives. And with deaths related to the drug rising in the U.S., families are concerned about how they can protect themselves from addiction, unintentional ingestion and overdose. The FDA-approved prescription drug was originally developed in 1959. It was introduced...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bipartisan Lawmakers Add More Marijuana And Psychedelics Reform Amendments To Defense Bill

Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress introduced several drug policy reform amendments in a large-scale advocacy bill to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reported Marijuana Moment. Banning federal employment discrimination against veterans who use marijuana, providing funding for studies on psychedelics' therapeutic benefits, and allowing US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy