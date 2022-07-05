ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Man found shot in car on Monmouth County waterfront dies

By Matt Gray
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man died of his injuries after he was found shot in his car in Neptune early Monday. Police found the victim in a vehicle parked on the South Concourse...

www.nj.com

Comments / 6

Related
NJ.com

Man injured in shooting at large N.J. party, cops say

A man was shot and injured at a large party Friday night in North Plainfield, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. The 20-year-old Plainfield resident, who was not identified, was shot after attending a party on Arnold Ave, officials said. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, and no arrests have been made.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

1 juvenile dead, 3 injured in Rutherford crash

RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Rutherford on Friday.It happened around 3 p.m. on Marginal Road between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.Police say four juveniles were in the vehicle when the driver crashed into a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.According to police, it took more than two hours for Rutherford Fire Department crews to get one trapped passenger out of the wreckage.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.No other vehicles were involved. According to police, it had just started to rain in the area at the time of the crash.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Newark man dies after going to ER with stab wound, prosecutor says

A Newark man died Thursday night after arriving at the emergency room of a local hospital suffering from a stab wound, authorities said. The victim, whose name was not released, was allegedly attacked in the 400 block of Avon Avenue near 19th Street, according to Thomas Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor at Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Detectives probe apparent murder-suicide of N.J. couple

Authorities on Friday said a Readington couple found dead in a house fire were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide. Kathryn Shern, 70, and her husband, Charles Shern, 71, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, which released few other details about the investigation.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

2 Dead, 2 Badly Hurt in Horrific NJ Chain-Reaction Crash

Two passengers died and two drivers were severely hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey's Freehold Township over the July 4th holiday weekend, authorities say. Cops responding to a call about a crash near Route 9 south and Route 33 west around 1:30 p.m. Sunday saw significant vehicle damage. One victim, a 52-year-old Marlboro woman who had been riding in a Honda CR-V, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Young man shot and killed in Camden, officials say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden Thursday night, authorities said. The victim, identified as Malik Nath, was gunned down around 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 18th Street, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Nath, a Camden resident, was brought to a local hospital, where...
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Major Crimes Investigation Underway in Bergen County: What to Know

Authorities are investigating an apparent shooting in New Jersey's Bergen County that left a man riddled with bullets, though prosecutors released few details on the circumstances in their initial update on Friday. Cops responding to a 911 call about a disturbance -- and multiple people with weapons -- at a...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: ARREST FOR DUI LEADS TO ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER

On 7/6/22 at approximately 1030pm, Officers were dispatched to the area of Brook Rd & E County Line Rd for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. As a result of their investigation at the scene, Officers suspected one of the drivers of being under the influence. Tia Merrill (25 years old from Brick) was arrested and charged with Driving while Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. During the booking process its alleged that Merrill became uncooperative and refused to enter the holding cell. After being placed in the cell, it is alleged that Merrill spat on Officer Laird. Merrill was also charged with Obstruction and Agg Assault on a Police Officer.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: DWI CHECKPOINTS THIS WEEKEND

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting 2 DWI checkpoints this weekend. The first checkpoint will be tonight, Friday, July 8, beginning at 10pm and ending at 2am on Saturday morning , in Brielle. All southbound vehicles on Route 71 will be pulled into the Brielle Municipal lot.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
200K+
Followers
114K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy