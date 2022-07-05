ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Seagen's Tucatinib/Trastuzumab Combo Shows Encouraging Antitumor Activity In Pretreated Colorectal Cancer Patients

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • Seagen Inc SGEN announced full results from the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial, which showed Tukysa (tucatinib) combined with trastuzumab was well-tolerated with durable responses in patients with previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • Topline results were announced in May.
  • At a median duration of follow-up of 20.7 months, the data showed a 38.1% confirmed objective response rate (cORR) in Tukysa plus trastuzumab combo regime.
  • The median duration of response (DoR) in these patients was 12.4 months. Median progression-free survival was 8.2 months, and median overall survival was 24.1 months.
  • In a cohort of patients who received tucatinib monotherapy (n=30), the ORR by 12 weeks was 3.3%, and the disease control rate was 80.0%.
  • The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) in patients who received tucatinib and trastuzumab were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and infusion-related reaction. The most common Grade ≥3 AE was hypertension.
  Price Action: SGEN shares closed at $180.11 on Friday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

