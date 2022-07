The Happy Ukulele Group will have its next two monthly meetings Monday, July 11th at 5:30 pm and Tuesday, July 12th at 2 pm. Both meetings will be in the lower-level ReBook room at the Washington Public Library. The meeting will be open to those of all skill levels. The meeting will also be available to those who don’t play the ukulele but would like to either learn more about the club or attend to sing with the group.

