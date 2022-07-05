New Deputy to Auditors Office Receives Glowing Reviews

The Mid-Prairie High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America program (FFA) recently took time off from summer vacation for a community service project in southeast Iowa. The group, under the supervision of advisor Elsa Schmidt, worked with the city of West Chester to clean up the city park and downtown pavilion. Their service included mulching the play equipment area, cleaning out the shelter house, and weeding around the downtown gazebo. Those who participated included Milo Sieren, Brylee Gearhart, Ava Gingerich and Charlotte Sieren.
