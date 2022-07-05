New Deputy to Auditors Office Receives Glowing Reviews

The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The special event request for Junk in a Trunk for September 24th was approved. A demolition permit was approved for the Smouse House/Captain’s Table building at 321 South Iowa Ave. The official permit will not be finalized until it clears through the state. A second reading of the proposed zoning changes to the Country Club View subdivision was held, along with a public workshop session for the new proposed changes to parking and street regulations. The council delayed the planned initial first reading of these parking and street regulation changes until proper changes are made after considering public input.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO