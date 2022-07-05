ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

New Deputy to Auditors Office Receives Glowing Reviews

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the June 28th Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved several personnel change requests. The appointment of a new deputy to the Auditors Office was a change that was back unanimously by...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington Residents Will Not Have to Pay for Smouse House/Captains Table Demolition

At the July 5th City Council meeting, the council members unanimously approved a demolition permit application for the former Smouse House/ Captain’s Table. The demolition will not be finalized until it is supported by the National Register of Historic Places, which will have to be handled by the Elliott Realty Group, the property’s current owners.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

4-H Communications Night July 13

Washington County 4-H’ers will participate in Communications Night on Wednesday, July 13, in Dallmeyer Hall at the Washington County Fairgrounds from 2-8 p.m. The public is invited to attend and learn about a wide variety of topics, and support the youth of our communities and their communication goals. This...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

New Traffic Regulations Put on Hold

At the July 5th Washington City Council meeting, there was a scheduled possible first reading of an ordinance amending parking and street regulations. Many of the public in attendance wanted to discuss the proposed changes, and after consideration, the Council decided to shelve the first reading of this proposed ordinance.
WASHINGTON, IA
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

City Council Summary

The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The special event request for Junk in a Trunk for September 24th was approved. A demolition permit was approved for the Smouse House/Captain’s Table building at 321 South Iowa Ave. The official permit will not be finalized until it clears through the state. A second reading of the proposed zoning changes to the Country Club View subdivision was held, along with a public workshop session for the new proposed changes to parking and street regulations. The council delayed the planned initial first reading of these parking and street regulation changes until proper changes are made after considering public input.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Pleasantview Home Construction Update

Major construction is underway at Pleasantview Home in Kalona. The current project includes the addition of a 16-bed unit for memory care residents with alzheimers and other forms of dementia, which will be on the north side of the campus. Renovation of existing space will become twenty-eight assisted living apartments. New construction also includes a stand alone Friendship/Community Center that will be at the southwest corner of the campus.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Sheriff’s Office Crawfordsville Man Wanted in Illinois

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-one-year-old Eric Copeland of Crawfordsville at his home in Crawfordsville Wednesday at 7:18 am. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and charged Copeland with possession with intent to deliver marijuana less than 50KG and failure to affix a tax stamp.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Fair to Host Kids Day

The Washington County Hospital & Clinics will be sponsoring Kid’s Day at the Washington County Fair Wednesday, July 20th. Washington County Extension, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Washington Lions Club, and Washington County Public Health will also be partners in Kid’s Day. The activities will start at 9:30 am...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

The Happy Ukulele Group to Meet at Washington Public Library

The Happy Ukulele Group will have its next two monthly meetings Monday, July 11th at 5:30 pm and Tuesday, July 12th at 2 pm. Both meetings will be in the lower-level ReBook room at the Washington Public Library. The meeting will be open to those of all skill levels. The meeting will also be available to those who don’t play the ukulele but would like to either learn more about the club or attend to sing with the group.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Crawfordsville Fun Days Start Today

A fun-filled weekend is planned in Crawfordsville starting today. The annual Fun Days event kicks off with a corn hole tournament along with a special showing of the family movie Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers in the Fire Department. On Saturday July 9, biscuits and gravy will be served at...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie FFA Makes Mark With Work in West Chester

The Mid-Prairie High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America program (FFA) recently took time off from summer vacation for a community service project in southeast Iowa. The group, under the supervision of advisor Elsa Schmidt, worked with the city of West Chester to clean up the city park and downtown pavilion. Their service included mulching the play equipment area, cleaning out the shelter house, and weeding around the downtown gazebo. Those who participated included Milo Sieren, Brylee Gearhart, Ava Gingerich and Charlotte Sieren.
WEST CHESTER, IA
kciiradio.com

Cows in the Road Caused a Pair of Wrecks

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a pair of cars that had hit cows on Highway 1 at 9:30 pm on Thursday. Washington Rescue, Brighton Fire, and Brighton QRS responded to the scene. One person was transported to the Washington County Hospital for further evaluation. A...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Fairfield Homeowner and His Dog Stop Home Invasion Attempt

Just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday, July 5th, Fairfield Police responded to a call in the 1100 Block of West Hempstead Avenue in Fairfield, for a report of a burglary in progress. When authorities arrived on scene, the homeowner was in a physical altercation with a subject. Officers were able to detain the subject and learned that two others had fled the scene in a vehicle before police had arrived. Fairfield Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to locate the get-away vehicle but were not immediately successful.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Corn Country Cruisers to Cruise-In on the Square in Washington

The Corn Country Cruisers will be hosting a cruise-in this Saturday on the Square in Washington from 4-8 p.m. President of the Corn Country Cruisers Angel Johnson says all types of vehicles are welcome to attend, “We welcome all types of vehicles from the very very old, I know we have one that comes, it’s a 1928 clear up to brand spanking new vehicles, and motorcycles are also welcome, we don’t get a lot of those.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Cherryl Lynn (Mapel) Richards

Celebration of life services for 81-year-old Cherryl Lynn (Mapel) Richards of Washington will be Monday, July 11th at 10a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will receive friends from 1-3p.m. Sunday, July 10th at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Bikes ‘N Brew Spins in Kalona

The Kalona Brewing Company will host the YMCA’s Bikes ‘N Brew on Saturday, July 9. The special spin event will have two sessions on the patio. The first session is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Session 2 will spin from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Bikes ‘N Brew started in 2020 and YMCA...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

No. 2 Assumption End Washington’s Season in Round One

Showing why they are the No.2 ranked baseball team in the state is exactly what Davenport Assumption did on Friday when they ended Washington’s season by a 10-0 score in a first round class 3A substate game. The bout in Eldridge started promising for the orange and black when...
WASHINGTON, IA

