ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg man killed in Cumberland County crash

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYYv9_0gV6i1PD00
(Credit: Getty Images)

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on July 1 around 5:15 p.m. in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man from Shippensburg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle, the crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge and Britton roads when a Saturn Ion failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ion entered the intersection into the path of a Toyota Avalon.

The front of the Avalon hit the passenger side of the Ion, and both vehicles continued off the north side of Ridge Road, PSP Carlisle reports. The Ion struck a utility pole and came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver of the Saturn, Tyson Hathcock, was declared deceased at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, but the Avalon’s driver, a 19-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

PSP is investigating the crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

One dead after two-alarm fire in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment fire turned deadly in Lewistown, Mifflin County on Saturday morning. According to Mifflin County dispatch, at least one person was killed after a two-alarm fire at Kish Apartments in the 100 block of South Main Street in Lewistown. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in a unit that is a part of the seven-story apartment tower.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash on PA 944 westbound

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 944 westbound near the exit towards I-81 North – Harrisburg at approximately 11:00 p.m. on July 7. The crash has been cleared and there are no longer any lane restrictions. It is unclear at this time exactly...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Shippensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27.com

Suspect in custody after Lancaster County police incident

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say a man is in custody after an incident on Sand Hill Road in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. At approximately 12:22 p.m. on July 8 police responded to a reported domestic situation in the 600 block of Sand Hill Road. State Troopers arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter while the suspect retreated into a residence with a weapon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on 83 South in York County slows traffic

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in York, just before noon Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on 83 South near Exit 19. The ramp to Market Street was shut down for more than an hour, according to dispatchers. State police are investigating.
YORK, PA
WJAC TV

18 hour police standoff ends in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An overnight police standoff in Bedford County ended with a man being taken into custody. The 18 hour standoff began Thursday night around 10 p.m. at a home along South Scrubgrass Road in Imler where multiple people were held up. For hours, authorities tried...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police#Ridge#Avalon
wdac.com

Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was killed Wednesday morning when his Ford F-150 went head-on into a tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County, state police report. The crash happened July 6 at around 5:33 a.m. when 49-year-old Eric Turner was driving east on William Penn Highway through Smithfield Township. For unknown reasons, Turner, in […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

At least two shootings reported in Harrisburg leave one injured

Harrisburg Police are investigating at least two shootings that took place Thursday in the city. Lt. Kyle Gautsch said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting that took place around 3 p.m. in the area of 17th and Market streets. As of late Thursday, Gautsch said police didn’t have a suspect in custody and continue to investigate the incident.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
abc27 News

Lancaster County man sentenced for robbery and high-speed chase after using meth

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia, Lancaster County, man was sentenced to 7-16 years in prison after an April 2021 robbery and high-speed chase. Around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2021, East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling above 100 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour section of Lincoln Highway East, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports. The car traveled into Strasburg Borough. The vehicle was registered to 29-year-old Joel White.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 764

UPDATE: BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Friday, July 8, Allegheny Township Police Department’s Chief, Leo Berg, released the following information relating to Thursday afternoon’s deadly motorcycle crash. Joshua Moyer, 36 of Duncansville was on a motorcycle traveling northbound on Route 764. As Moyer approached the UPS Entrance, a female driver pulled out into Moyer’s […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on I-81 in Cumberland County causes traffic disruption

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a single-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound is causing a lane restriction in Cumberland County on Thursday evening. Emergency crews are actively attempting to extract a tractor-trailer from the grass median in between the north and southbound lanes. According to New Kingstown...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Video released of Lebanon Police officer-dog shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6. According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard. Police say the dog had wandered out of one yard and into another.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy