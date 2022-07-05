ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

AstraZeneca Strengthens Its Hematological Cancer Pipeline With TeneoTwo Acquisition

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVa5t_0gV6i0WU00

AstraZeneca Plc AZN has agreed to acquire TeneoTwo, Inc, including its Phase 1 clinical-stage CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, TNB-486, currently under evaluation in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Deal consideration includes an upfront payment of $100 million. AstraZeneca will make additional contingent R&D-related milestone payments of up to $805 million and additional contingent commercial-related milestone payments of up to $360 million to TeneoTwo’s equity holders.

The acquisition of TNB-486 aims to accelerate the development of this potential new medicine for B-cell hematologic malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

TNB-486 belongs to a class of therapeutic antibodies known as T-cell engagers. The bispecific molecules are engineered to redirect the immune system’s T-cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

By binding to both CD19, an antigen expressed on B-cells, and to the CD3 receptor on T-cells, TNB-486 activates and recruits T-cells to CD19-expressing tumors where they can elicit an immune response.

Anas Younes, Senior Vice President of Hematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “By redirecting the body’s natural immune response to target B-cell malignancies, TNB-486 alone or in combination with CD20-targeted therapy could potentially deepen clinical responses and improve patient outcomes.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.08% at $65.24 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Colin Behrens from Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nirvana Life Sciences: New License For Psychedelics' Speedy Delivery Method

Canada's Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently acquired a license for a novel delivery system for its psychedelics-based therapies currently in development. The company, which seeks to develop psychedelic therapeutic medicines including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse-prevention products, added this novel delivery system to its portfolio. The delivery system is destined for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#Hematology#Astrazeneca Plc Azn#Teneotwo Inc#Cd19#Non Hodgkin#Cd20
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Benzinga

Bipartisan Lawmakers Add More Marijuana And Psychedelics Reform Amendments To Defense Bill

Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress introduced several drug policy reform amendments in a large-scale advocacy bill to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reported Marijuana Moment. Banning federal employment discrimination against veterans who use marijuana, providing funding for studies on psychedelics' therapeutic benefits, and allowing US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Larry Storch, Zany Comic Star of 'F Troop,' Dies At 99

Larry Storch, the brash comedian who gained sitcom immortality as the scheming Corporal Agarn in the classic series “F Troop,” passed away at the age of 99. Storch’s family announced the death on his Facebook page, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Loses 58th Colonel In Ukraine Invasion But Wants To Press Ahead In Donetsk

Russia may have made some headway in its war with Ukraine but the gains haven't come without sacrifices on its part. What Happened: Lieutenant Colonel Yegor Meleshenko was killed while "defending the residents of Donbas," media reported, citing officials in Berdsk, Siberia. The 43-year-old tank commander is the 58th Russian colonel to be killed thus far in the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $21M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

As the market advanced on Wednesday, it was buying time again for Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, which has a portfolio of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: After buying a little under 7,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares on Tuesday, Ark's flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy