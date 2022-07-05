Hospice of the Western Reserve has volunteer training sessions in July

The Geauga County Retired Teachers Association is holding a membership drive through July and August with free dues through 2023 for new members. The association also is welcoming retired school personnel regardless of where they live and worked to take part in a summer indoor picnic on Aug. 9 in the Bond Building at Century Village, 14653 East Park St. in Burton. The group will meet at 11:15 a.m. with the business meeting at 11:30 and lunch at noon.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO