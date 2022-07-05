ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Hospice of the Western Reserve has volunteer training sessions in July

By Editorial Staff
News-Herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospice of the Western Reserve will be holding training sessions in July for prospective volunteers. The hospice serves palliative and hospice care patients and families wherever they call home and have...

www.news-herald.com

News-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland conducts annual Farmfest event

Family fun was very affordable on July 9 at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland. In fact, all guests were admitted free to Farmpark for the 2022 Farmfest event. Lake Metroparks waives entry fees to Farmfest each year as an expression of gratitude, said Farmpark Events Manager Andy McGovern. “Farmfest is...
KIRTLAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor Public Library seeks to fill youth programming and outreach position

Fairport Harbor Public Library is seeking an energetic and creative person who has experience presenting engaging activities and working with groups of children, teachers, and schools. This youth programming and outreach associate will assist with the planning, presentation, and promotion of creative and innovative programming for children ages 0-10 and...
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County General Health District launches ‘Connections’

A new program aiming to aid senior citizens has been launched by Lake County General Health District. “Connections” Senior Outreach is an interactive, tech-infused, peer-specific resource tool for “tenured agers,” initiated to connect individuals while offering an online portal of active links to assist in navigating community organizations and agencies, vendors and additional service providers.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga County Office Building is product of wise and thoughtful planning | Editorial

When residents elect local government officials, they’re counting on these leaders to determine, and address, a community’s most important future needs. We believe that Geauga County commissioners — both past and present — have demonstrated their acumen for long-range planning with the development and construction of a new county office building.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Medina, OH
Society
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Medina, OH
Local
Ohio Health
News-Herald.com

Geauga County Retired Teachers Association holding summer picnic

The Geauga County Retired Teachers Association is holding a membership drive through July and August with free dues through 2023 for new members. The association also is welcoming retired school personnel regardless of where they live and worked to take part in a summer indoor picnic on Aug. 9 in the Bond Building at Century Village, 14653 East Park St. in Burton. The group will meet at 11:15 a.m. with the business meeting at 11:30 and lunch at noon.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Concord Township swears in four new full-time firefighters

The Concord Township Fire Department publicly swore in four new full-time firefighters on July 6, increasing the number of full-time firefighters in the township to 21. Hyle Squire, Brian Valletto, Tony Marut and Korey Baker were joined in the garage at Fire Station #1 by loved ones, fellow firefighters, township officials and community members as the township trustees swore them in.
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga County Department on Aging’s next Trash Pick-Up Days to be in Troy Township

Geauga County Department on Aging’s next Trash Pick-Up Days will be in Troy Township on July 28 and 29. Local townships, villages and city road crews are working with the department’s employees and volunteers to remove unwanted items from seniors’ garages and yards during locally scheduled pick-ups. Seniors must be registered with the Department on Aging for 2022 one week prior to the pick-up in order to be placed on the pickup list.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Kirtland: Don Wojtila Band to be focus of Wojtila Appreciation Dance

The SNPJ Farm in Kirtland invites lovers of polka music to celebrate the musical stylings of the Don Wojtila Band at their Wojtila Appreciation Dance on July 31. The event will feature performances from both the Don Wojtila Band and the Eddie Rodrick Band. The dance is a means of...
KIRTLAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District hosts ‘Bats Incredible’

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District welcomes youth to become Conservation Crusaders and attend “Bats Incredible” from 10 to 11 a.m., July 21, at the Natural Resources Pavilion of the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. At this free, outdoor program, attendees can learn all about the superpowers...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Manufacturing projects expected to bring jobs, tax revenue to Concord Township

Concord Township recently issued industrial zoning permits for two projects that local officials expect to bring jobs and tax dollars to their community. Cometic Gasket, Inc., is spending about $1 million to add around 11,000 square feet to its existing Concord Township facility, noted Heather Freeman, the township’s planning and zoning director. Meanwhile, Newbury-based Steven Douglas Corp. is planning to build an $8 million headquarters and manufacturing facility in Concord.
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News-Herald.com

Eastlake man, at 90 years old, learns he has two half-siblings

When Sue Advey first told her 90-year-old father that she found his half-siblings he was a bit reluctant to meet them. But as more information came to light, a compelling curiosity changed his mind. After a lengthy lifetime believing that he was an only child, William Davis, who lives in...
EASTLAKE, OH
News-Herald.com

Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills reopens for motorists

No more detours are necessary for motorists traveling on Chardon Road (Route 6) in Willoughby Hills as the road has reopened. According to Mayor Andy Gardner, painting, traffic signalization and grading to the driveways are being finished up. “For the most part, it’s complete,” he said. “We’ll get the final...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
News-Herald.com

38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce on deck in August

The 38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce, sponsored by Serpentini Chevrolet, will be held Aug. 26-28 at the Wickliffe Italian-American Club, 29717 Euclid Avenue. The event will host more than 100 teams from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, California and Canada, all competing for over $20,000 in prize money. Last year’s open division winner, Coda Corp from Lockport/Rome, New York, captured its first CCCB title, while the women’s division winner, Bottiglieri Lawn Care from Niles, Ohio, won its fourth CCCB title in the past five tournaments and third straight.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protesters gather in downtown Columbus on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, OH

