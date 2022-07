Just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday, July 5th, Fairfield Police responded to a call in the 1100 Block of West Hempstead Avenue in Fairfield, for a report of a burglary in progress. When authorities arrived on scene, the homeowner was in a physical altercation with a subject. Officers were able to detain the subject and learned that two others had fled the scene in a vehicle before police had arrived. Fairfield Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to locate the get-away vehicle but were not immediately successful.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO