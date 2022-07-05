ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Salina woman killed after SUV overturns

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zo1qT_0gV6hshK00

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Salina woman died after the SUV she was driving rolled over.

It happened late Monday afternoon on Kansas 140, approximately one mile west of Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn L. Schremmer was westbound on K1-40 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and overturned.

Kansas police officer dies on duty

Schremmer died at the scene. The KHP says she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Salina police investigating firework damage at 2 park restrooms

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating two property damage cases involving fireworks that may be related. According to officers, sometime between July 5 and 6, someone used fireworks to destroy two park bathrooms. One toilet was damaged at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum, and another at Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward St.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Three sent to the hospital after two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Salina#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy#K1 40#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
WIBW

Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

Wreck involving semi, motorcycle in Marion County construction zone leads to serious injuries for Waverly man

A Waverly man suffered potentially serious injuries after a wreck involving his motorcycle, a semi and a construction zone Thursday. The crash happened on US Highway 50 on the west side of the Chase-Marion county line shortly before 2 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi, driven by 43-year-old Danny Liu of Milford, Connecticut, and the motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Joshua McCrarey of Waverly, were eastbound in a construction zone with three uninvolved vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. Troopers say McCrarey was headed to the stop zone when Liu failed to stop. McCrarey’s motorcycle was wedged into the front of the semi.
WAVERLY, KS
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kentucky officials identify Kansas man killed in car-pedestrian incident

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have identified a Kansas man who died after he and his family were hit by a car on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police said a driver went onto a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street, hitting four people Tuesday evening. 44-year-old William “Trey” Arthur...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ksal.com

Salina Woman Killed in Crash

A Salina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Robyn Schremmer was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer headed west on K 140 Highway when it left the road. The SUV entered a ditch and overturned. Schremmer, who was not buckled up, was...
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dies after SUV leaves roadway, overturns on the Fourth of July

One woman is dead after a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The accident was reported around 5:22 p.m. along Kansas Highway 140 about a mile west of I-135. Robyn Schremmer, 51, of Salina, was heading west on K-140 in a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer when it left the roadway, went into ditch and overturned, according to the report.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Salina woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday night on K140 in Saline County. At around 5:20 p.m., a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn Schremmer was moving westbound on K140 when it left the roadway and went into the north ditch. The vehicle overturned, and Schremmer was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m. Ava and Amy were last listed in critical condition. […]
NICKERSON, KS
KSN News

Gas leak under control in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas leak that forced the evacuation of a three-block area of Hutchinson is under control. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. near 9th and Main. The Hutchinson Fire Department says a 4-inch gas line had been struck by a piece of underground boring equipment.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Panhandle Post

Father of Kansas family struck by car in Kentucky dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY. — The father of four family members from Nickerson, Kansas hit by an alleged impaired driver in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week has died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Trey Jones, teacher and track coach at Nickerson USD 309, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRIAN JAMES LOVGREN, 34, Manhattan, Criminal Damage to Property, without consent value <$1,000; Bond $2,000, released. JOEMIE AGRIPPA, 28, Manhattan, Criminal Deprivation of...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that the harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boswell, Mitchell Olin; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Stalking; After served a protection...
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy