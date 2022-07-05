Salina woman killed after SUV overturns

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Salina woman died after the SUV she was driving rolled over.

It happened late Monday afternoon on Kansas 140, approximately one mile west of Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn L. Schremmer was westbound on K1-40 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and overturned.

Schremmer died at the scene. The KHP says she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

