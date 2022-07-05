Hoosier Newsstand, July 5

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO