College Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, July 5

By Trevor Andershock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe begin the July 5th newsstand with coverage surrounding Indiana basketball and football. - 2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 60 Days (Dalton Davis): Hoosier Huddle. - Deandre Duffus picks Maryland over Indiana: 247Sports. In the next section we have notable new and...

247sports.com

BREAKING: Five-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

Oregon received a commitment from Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore on Friday. The Composite five-star announced his choice on SportsCenter. Moore's commitment is a major coup for the Ducks. He was the top uncommitted quarterback and was also considering Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. Head coach Dan...
DETROIT, MI
Umarov commitment sends Vols to top of SEC recruiting rankings

Tennessee stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon, picking up its second commitment from a Top247 prospect in as many days and continuing its climb up the recruiting rankings. Four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Vols over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State on Friday, a little less than 24 hours after Tennessee landed elite athlete Cameron Seldon. The addition of Umarov, the 16th commitment for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, sent Tennessee to the top spot in the SEC and closer to the top five overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nebraska makes top three for Cameron Lenhardt

IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt announced his top three schools on Friday afternoon, dropping an edit that featured him wearing the uniforms of Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State. The Big Ten battle over the four-star defender appears to be just getting started. Only Nebraska has hosted Lenhardt at this...
NEBRASKA STATE
Virginia commit transferring to IMG Academy

Jarvis Lee will finish off his career at IMG Academy. The three-star defensive back told 247Sports' Andrew Ivins that he is set to transfer to the program this fall from Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, Fla. The Sunshine State playmaker announced his commitment to UVA the Sunday after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Will Smith Jr. became regular fixture at Ohio State's summer football camp

Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.
NFL
New Orleans Pelicans' Devonte' Graham arrested for DWI in North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham was arrested early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., and charged with driving while impaired, TMZ Sports reports. Graham was pulled over and charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol around 3 a.m., according to arrest records. Graham is coming...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Zakai Zeigler shows off new family home on social media

It appears the Zeigler family has a new home. Tennessee sophomore point guard and fan favorite Zakai Zeigler showed off a tour of a new home along with his mother, Charmane, on Instagram on Friday. Back in March, Tennessee fans raised just over $360,000 for the Zeigler family after they...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Person
Greg Gard
BREAKING: LSU lands 5-star WR Jalen Brown

LSU picked up a ton of good news lately on the recruiting trail, but all had been on the defensive side of the ball. That changed on Friday as five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown jumped on board with Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers beat out Miami, Michigan, Texas...
MIAMI, FL
Vanderbilt flips 4-star cornerback Martel Hight from Louisville

A few weekends back, Vanderbilt covertly hosted then-Louisville 4-star cornerback commit Martel Hight on an official visit. The Commodores have gone full Pancake Pantry mode, flipping Hight from the Cardinals while adding a new highest-ranked recruit for their 2023 class. Hight announced his decision Thursday via Twitter — he was considered a very strong Vanderbilt lean since decommitting from Louisville on June 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Indiana Basketball#Hoosiers#Indystar#Ohio State#Capital Times Illinois#Chicago Sun Times#Iu Hoosiers New#Peegs Com#The Hoosier Newsstand
RB London Montgomery announces commitment date, finalists

The top class of 2023 running back in Pennsylvania is closing in on a commitment. Three-star Scranton Prep tailback London Montgomery announced Friday that he will announce his commitment on July 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Montgomery will pick between Boston College, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Montgomery took official...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DJ Wagner recruitment: Kentucky, Louisville battling in 'cloudy' recruitment

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, is beginning to have a bit of an uncertain recruitment. After initially having a heavy lean toward Louisville, per 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. So much uncertainty has now arisen, that Travis Branham of 247Sports has pulled his prediction and given the "cloudy" nature o the recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LSU rides recruiting hot streak by adding 2023 linebacker Whit Weeks

LSU continued to load up its future of the defense by locking in 2023 linebacker Whit Weeks to a commitment on Saturday. Weeks, the No. 43 linebacker in the country according to 247Sports, is the first addition for defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House and the eighth commit during the month of July for the Tigers. There's some family bloodline with this pickup for the purple and gold as Weeks' brother West is a transfer sophomore from Virginia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

