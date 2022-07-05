ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WestfairOnline

Danbury’s JK’s restaurant listed at $2.2M

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JK’s, a staple of Danbury’s dining scene for nearly a century, is being listed for sale at $2.2 million. The restaurant began as Original Texas Hot Weiners...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 2

Related
i95 ROCK

After Leaving Danbury, Christian Siriano Opening Store in Westport

Did you get to know your neighbor Christian Siriano when he lived in Danbury? He lived here for 8 years, and then upgraded from the Hat City to the Gold Coast. Siriano left Danbury in 2020, and now resides in Westport. Siriano has just announced on social media that he is opening a new store next week on the Post Road East in town.
DANBURY, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Wrecking Ball: 2 Owenoke Park, Built in 1910

An application for a demolition permit for Westport’s 2 Owenoke Park, off of Compo Beach Road, is in process this week. Built in 1910, the custom colonial home has 4,252 square feet of living space and is situated on a 0.47-acre waterfront property. It was sold on June 27th for $3,112,500. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. For upcoming Historic District Commission meetings and their agendas, click here.
WESTPORT, CT
boozyburbs.com

Local Bakery and Bistro is Expanding to Fort Lee

Patisserie Florentine, the artisan bakery and petit bistro, is expanding with a new shop in Fort Lee. Construction is underway on 16th Street, replacing the now shuttered Underdog Hot Chicken. Chef Tomer Zilkha opened his first location in Englewood back in 2013, which has since then expanded to Closter and...
FORT LEE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Restaurants#Danbury
Daily Voice

Young Restaurateur Upgrades Bergen County Steakhouse

A young restaurateur is making big changes to one of his Bergen County restaurants. Tango Steak in Moonachie is an expanded version of El Tango Argentina Grill, BoozyBurbs reports. Ariel Espejo opened the restaurant when he was just 23 years old. The menu boasts Spanish delicacies such as:. Grilled octopus,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Trader Joe’s Evacuated

2022-07-07@10:17pm–#Fairfield CT– Employees at Trader Joe’s on Black Rock Turnpike were evacuated due to a refrigerator that was popping and smoking. No word on what it was smoking. Firefighters are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD, CT
momcollective.com

Outdoor Movie Nights in Fairfield County

This summer, check out one (or more!) of these outdoor movie nights planned throughout Fairfield County. Some events will have refreshments available for sale, but many encourage you to bring along your own picnic. Bring snacks and drinks, a blanket or chairs, and have a fun evening with your family!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

SCOUTS OF CONNECTICUT GOLD AWARD

Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) recognized exceptional Girl Scouts who earned the organization’s highest award at the Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5. The annual celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterbury honored the dreamers and the doers who take the organization’s mission “make the world a better place” to the next level….
WATERBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
NYACK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Explains Sudden Name Change

People don't like change, especially when it happens to their favorite pizza joint. Sometimes change can be a good thing like when you get a brand new car, a promotion at work or when weed finally gets legalized in your state. Other times, it can be a huge bummer like when your favorite restaurant closes or you wake up to find out your wife is now dating a yoga instructor. But then there are times when change just isn't as big of a deal as it seems.
HUDSON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Milford Farm to Close for Summer Season Amid Labor, Supply Issues

A Milford farm will be closing for the summer season because of labor and supply issues. Robert Treat Farm announced that they'll be closed starting Monday, July 25. "This was a very hard decision as we have been impacted by labor and supply issues," the farm said on Facebook. The...
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Taxes due by Aug. 1; Oyster Festival; YWCA names CEO

Norwalk residents need to pay their property tax bills and sewer use charges by Monday, Aug. 1. The official due date is July 1, but a grace period gives you until Aug. 1 to shell out the dough. The tax collector’s office has been mailing out the bills, which reflect the first installment generated by the 2021 Grand List. You pay tax on real estate, motor vehicles and business personal property.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Shutdown In Norwalk

2022-07-09 @2:17pm–#Norwalk CT– #cttraffic– The Merritt Parkway is closed near exit 40 for what state police said is a ten car accident. They are sending EMS and tow truck down the wrong way on the northbound side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
NORWALK, CT
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Has State’s Best Hot Dogs Once Again

Eat This, Not That has once again updated their list of The Best Hot Dog In Every State (Read Full Post). It was compiled from “reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike” it’s their “definitive list”. Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee is the Jersey...
FORT LEE, NJ
WestfairOnline

Gina Omolon named CFO at Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private

Fieldpoint Private, the Greenwich-based private banking firm, has named Gina Omolon as chief financial officer. She will succeed Ian McMahon, who will be retiring in October after almost 10 years with Fieldpoint. Omolon is a CPA and will be based in the firm’s Atlanta office. Prior to joining Fieldpoint, she...
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy