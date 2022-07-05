ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesterfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Chesterfield County through 900 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cheraw State Park, or near Cheraw, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Chesterfield, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Cheraw State Park, Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Mcbee, Society Hill, Patrick, Cheraw Fish Hatchery, Alligator Fire Station, Middendorf and Bay Springs Fire Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Darlington; Marlboro Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Darlington and Marlboro Counties through 845 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rockingham to Cheraw Municipal Airport to near Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Hartsville, Mccoll, North Hartsville, Dovesville, Mont Clare, Lydia, Auburn, Swift Creek, Wallace, Clyde, Oats, Chavistown, Floyd, Kellytown, Society Hill, Blenheim, Tatum and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Moore, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including eastern Anson county and Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Rockingham, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Hoffman, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Foxfire, Dobbins Heights, Candor, Taylortown, Vass, Norman, Derby, Sandhills Game Land and Eagle Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including eastern Anson county and Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Rockingham, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Hoffman, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Foxfire, Dobbins Heights, Candor, Taylortown, Vass, Norman, Derby, Sandhills Game Land and Eagle Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicated heavy rainfall earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell. Automated stream gauges indicated rapid rises on area streams, most of which have crested and will continue to recede through the evening. Minor flooding developed on McAlpine Creek in vicinity of Sardis Road and the creek is still near the level of the bridge. McMullen Creek remains at elevated stage following earlier flooding. Minor issues in poorly drained areas likely persist throughout the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include South Charlotte, East Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Southpark Mall, Freedom Park, The Arboretum and The Plaza. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

