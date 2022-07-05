Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including eastern Anson county and Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Rockingham, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Hoffman, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Foxfire, Dobbins Heights, Candor, Taylortown, Vass, Norman, Derby, Sandhills Game Land and Eagle Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
