Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicated heavy rainfall earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell. Automated stream gauges indicated rapid rises on area streams, most of which have crested and will continue to recede through the evening. Minor flooding developed on McAlpine Creek in vicinity of Sardis Road and the creek is still near the level of the bridge. McMullen Creek remains at elevated stage following earlier flooding. Minor issues in poorly drained areas likely persist throughout the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include South Charlotte, East Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Southpark Mall, Freedom Park, The Arboretum and The Plaza. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO