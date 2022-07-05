SUV flips over by Midlands area road, killing one and injuring another, SC cops say

One person is dead and another was injured in a late night crash by a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:40 p.m. Monday in Clarendon County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2006 Nissan Murano was driving east on HT Everett Road and disregarded a stop sign before running off the side of nearby Furse Road, Tidwell said. That’s in the Pinewood area, about 5 miles north of Exit 108 on Interstate 95 in Summerton .

After the SUV veered off Furse Road it flipped over, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, according to Tidwell.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital, Tidwell said. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

There was no word if anyone involved in the crash wore a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported in the collision that continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 495 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have died in Clarendon County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 10 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.