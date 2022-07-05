ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Elite, 5-star ATH Khalil Bolden to visit Michigan State later this month

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michigan State will be hosting arguably one of the top prospects in the 2024 class later this month.

Khalil “KJ” Bolden of Buford, Ga. announced via Twitter on Monday that he intends on visiting Michigan State on July 31. Bolden is a five-star athlete and ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Bolden has already received an offer from the Spartans, with Michigan State extending him a scholarship in February 2021. According to 247Sports, Bolden holds offers from 35 programs, which includes many of college football’s biggest programs: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, LSU and Miami (FL).

At the moment, there is no indication of where the Spartans stand in Bolden’s recruitment but it’s a good sign to see he’ll be visiting the program later this month. It’ll be extremely tough for Michigan State to snag this big-time prospect away from the south but Mel Tucker and his staff apparently are making progress in that recruiting battle.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

