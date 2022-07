FRAMINGHAM – The executive assistant to the 11-member Framingham City council is leaving. Maureen McKeon’s last day is July 5, 2022. “It has been an honor to serve the City. I’ve learned so much and have forged some great friendships. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to meet and work with each of you,” she wrote to City staff on Friday morning July 1.

5 DAYS AGO