A person needed to be rescued after becoming pinned underneath a large dump truck after it had overturned in Great Barrington on Wednesday. According to a media release, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Great Barrington Police, and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched at around 10:30 AM Wednesday for a report of a vehicle that had overturned onto a man on Burning Tree Road in Great Barrington. The identity of the man, who is 50 years old, has not been released as of yet.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO