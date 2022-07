Netflix documentary, Girl in the Picture, focuses on the story of a woman named Tonya Hughes, who, upon her death, was found not to be who she said she was. During the course of the investigation, Hughes’ real identity of Suzanne Sevakis uncovered even more mysteries, like what happened to Phillip Steven Brandenburg, her younger half-brother. True crime fans got an answer in 2019.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO