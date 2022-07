Two men were arrested after an officer was injured in a stunt believed to be part of a TikTok Challenge. According to Middletown Police, just before 1:30 a.m., a Middletown Patrol Officer was struck in the face and neck with gel projectiles from a “Splat Gel Gun” while on a traffic stop on West Main Road. The projectiles had come from a vehicle travelling north, which had slowed for the projectiles to be fired at the officer. The vehicle then accelerated, continuing north on West Main Road towards Portsmouth.

TIVERTON, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO