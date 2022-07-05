ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Fire breaks out at vacant Providence apartment

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uadd2_0gV6dIw000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence apartment building was evacuated early Tuesday morning after a vacant unit caught fire.

Deputy Assistant Chief Steve Capracotta told 12 News there was a report of smoke coming from the Shiloh Street building around 4:30 a.m. and crews arrived to find flames up in the attic area.

Despite some initial difficulties due to the compactness of the neighborhood, Capracotta said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, adding that it was mostly contained to the roof area.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called in to help an adult and a child who lived in an adjacent apartment, according to Capracotta. Their unit sustained water damage and crews had to shut off the power to it.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

RELATED: Fireworks may have sparked Providence house fire, official says
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Accidents
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police remind beachgoers of parking fees at city beaches

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – A reminder for residents in Warwick, you have to pay to go to the beach. The Warwick Police Department, posting on their Facebook page Thursday night, reminding the public of the beach fees. You have to pay to park at Oakland and Conimicut beaches, as...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
reportertoday.com

The Seekonk Police Department is attempting to identify the following suspects:

On 6/18, around 7:15pm, an unarmed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot (150 Highland Avenue). A male suspect approached a female sitting alone in her vehicle in the parking lot. The male was acting erratically and demanded money from the female. Although never observed, the victim felt like the suspect might be armed and was threatened enough to give the male money. Victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, thin build, black bushy hair, wearing a red t-shirt and dark colored shorts. Suspect was also reported to be yelling “Bible verses”. See attached photo (not great quality).
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash in Charlestown traps people in SUV

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — An SUV crashed Wednesday night in Charlestown, trapping people inside. The SUV crashed near Post Road and Kings Factory Road at about 8 p.m. Three ambulances arrived at the scene to assist the four occupants of the SUV, at least two of whom were trapped.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Two cars crash in East Greenwich, drivers sent to hospital

East Greenwich crews responded to a crash on Friday evening involving two cars on South Country Trail off of Route 4. Police said the drivers of each car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no additional occupants in either of the cars, according to police. NBC...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
MassLive.com

Revere man Muneeb Mohammed accused of groping unconscious woman, trying to carry her out of Mass. Transportation Building

A Revere man accused of groping and kissing an intoxicated and unconscious woman before attempting to carry her out of the Massachusetts Transportation Building last February was arraigned in court Friday. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Friday on five charges, including larceny, indecent assault and battery...
REVERE, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 40, accused of breaking into 3 Providence convenience stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Thursday that they arrested a man accused of breaking into three Providence convenience stores. Somsack Sithong, 40, is charged with three counts of breaking and entering. Police said Sithong allegedly robbed Eastside Mart at the corner of Lloyd and Elmgrove avenues on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA
ricentral.com

‘That’s what we do in West Warwick:’ Levesques to take over route of injured Cowesett Pizza driver, donate tips

WEST WARWICK — For around 25 years, residents of West Warwick have been opening their doors to Rob Geoffroy. A longtime employee of Cowesett Pizza, Geoffroy is well known around town. And when a recent injury sidelined Geoffroy for an indeterminate amount of time, community members began stepping up to help the man who’s been delivering their meals for the last two and a half decades.
WEST WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy