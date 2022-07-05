ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

The Continental: Get a look at the new East Village space

By Linh Ta
 4 days ago
After being away for two years, The Continental is back in Des Moines' East Village and it's serving up some classic favorites, as well as new menu items. State of play: The Continental reopened in the former Dirt Burger space near Raygun in late June. They...

