Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Active in win

 4 days ago

Hummel started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs...

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's height brought into perspective in picture next to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz

The honorable New York Yankees right fielder, Aaron Judge, has finally met someone his height after standing next to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz. The moment was captured in a now-viral picture taken during Wednesday night's game against the Pirates. Cruz, a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic, and Judge, this...
Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
Duke basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

For college basketball fans around the country yearning to see Duke suffer a drop-off following the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, there is some bad news to share: The Blue Devils' 2022-23 roster is loaded with top-flight talent. As Jon Scheyer takes over for Coach K, the program will not be missing a beat in terms of the caliber of players it is putting onto the court in what will be a historic transition season for the program.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
College basketball rankings: Arizona moves into top 15 after five-star PG Kylan Boswell reclassifies to 2022

Five-star basketball prospects reclassifying and entering college earlier than expected has become a normal thing over the years. Andrew Wiggins did it. Andre Drummond did it. Karl-Anthony Towns did it. Marvin Bagley did it. Nerlens Noel did it. Ashton Hagans did it. Wayne Selden did it. Noah Vonleh did it. Nico Mannion did it. Charles Bassey did it. R.J. Barrett did it. Jamal Murray did it. Just last year, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates both did it. It went well for one of them, not so well for the other.
Blackhawks' Liam Gorman: Dealt to Chicago

Gorman's rights were traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick Friday. Gorman was a sixth-round selection by the Penguins in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has played two seasons at Princeton. Last year, he tallied six points in 28 collegiate games. Pittsburgh drafted Nolan Collins with the pick that Chicago traded for Gorman.
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
Twins' Luis Arraez: Four-hit effort

Arraez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox. Arraez delivered an RBI single in the second inning and managed to score multiple runs for the second time in his last three starts. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's hit .500 with two RBI and six runs scored. Arraez is hitting .354/.425/.455 on the season -- good for a .388 wOBA and 157 wRC+.
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Back in big leagues

Lamet was recalled by the Padres on Saturday. Lamet was demoted in mid-May after struggling to a 9.72 ERA across his first 10 relief outings of the year. Both his 23.8 percent strikeout rate and his 16.7 percent walk rate represent career worsts. He's been far better in nine outings for Triple-A El Paso, cruising to a 0.93 ERA and 34.9 percent strikeout rate, though his 11.6 percent walk rate remains elevated. Craig Stammen (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
Diamondbacks' Cole Tucker: Dumped from 40-man roster

Tucker was outrighted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Thursday and sent to Triple-A Reno. The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by Arizona in early June and has spent the past month at Triple-A. Tucker hit .235/.297/.296 with a home run, nine RBI and four stolen bases in 22 games for Reno, so the Diamondbacks opted to remove him from the 40-man roster.
