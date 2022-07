KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and four others were injured in separate overnight shootings in Kansas City, police said Monday. One of the shootings left four people wounded shortly after midnight at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard near the Power & Light District after a concert at the T-Mobile Center, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman. The two who were killed were shot hours later elsewhere in the city, according to the Kansas City Star.

