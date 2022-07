We're halfway through 2022, so let's take a look back and see what the year of the tiger has brought us so far in terms of Metro Detroit dining. One trend I'm seeing is that many businesses aren't opening as soon as they wanted to be. It's no secret that staffing and supply chains are still issues, which is causing delays. Some places are opening several months later than they had originally planned.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO