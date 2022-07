Klein Tsuboi, also known as “Let Me Solo Her”, has received a package from Bandai Namco for their work helping players defeat the late-game boss Malenia in Elden Ring. For those unfamiliar, players facing the optional late-game boss Malenia would sometimes have the privilege of Tsuboi showing up with their character Let Me Solo Her, wielding two katanas and wearing only a pot on their head. Tsuboi would then proceed to defeat Malenia for whoever had summoned them, helping many players who were stuck on the difficult boss.

