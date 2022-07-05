ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth police arrest teen in another teen’s shooting death

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Duluth (MN) have arrested a suspect in the Saturday shooting death...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: Two more teenagers arrested for having guns

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Even more teenagers are behind bars, accused of having handguns in Duluth. The arrests were made Wednesday afternoon in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. According to Duluth Police, officers tracked down two 17-year-old boys at Bayliss Street and Wildwood Drive, after reports of a disturbance. Police say...
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
KNOX News Radio

Duluth Police find loaded guns on 2 teens

Duluth (MN) Police arrested two 17-year-old males on Wednesday, each in possession of a loaded firearm. Police were sent to a disturbance call shortly before 2:00 PM. During a pat-down, officers found a stolen handgun out of Superior (WI) on one juvenile. The other juvenile was also found with a handgun.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Charged for the Murder of a 17-Year-Old in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A person was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Duluth male after a shooting this weekend. The suspect was charged as a juvenile for murder in the second degree and for possession of a pistol by a minor. Witnesses stated that the victim went to an apartment on 16th Avenue East and 1st street with the intent to fight.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Of Victim Reacts To The DECC Assault

DULUTH, Minn.– “She’s doing better, I think it’s more the mental trauma of it. The PTSD so to speak, of it, because that was a very violent attack,” Son of the victim, Jerry, said. Jerry spoke with us on Wednesday, days after his 65-year-old mom...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MIX 108

Duluth City Leaders Respond To Safe Team Member Assault

Officials with the City of Duluth are offering their public responses to the assault of a Duluth Clean and Safe Team member in the DECC parking ramp on the Fourth of July. In an emailed letter from the Greater Downtown Council, Kristi Stokes shared this response:. "Dear Members,. It is...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cloquet juvenile arrested after shots were fired

Saturday night at around 11:15pm a police officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle claiming they were shot at. The officer observed their vehicle and determined it had damage that was consistent with gunfire. This happened around Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. Police say two juvenile males had...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Teenagers Found With Stolen Handguns

DULUTH, Minn.–On Wednesday, July 6th, around 2 p.m. Duluth Police Officers responded to a disturbance call involving two seventeen-year-old men on the 800 block of East Upham Road. Upon arrival, the party that made the initial call told officers that two teenagers had left the scene and were possessing...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Men who died in motorcycle crash worked for city of Duluth

The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 
DANBURY, WI
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy