MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to a triple shooting near El Rey on the city's south side Saturday morning, July 9. Two people are dead and a third was wounded. Outside the store near Cesar Chavez Drive and Walker Street, police said a suspect shot a victim during an altercation around 10:20 a.m. An armed security guard then shot the suspect. An "unintended" victim was also shot during the incident.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO