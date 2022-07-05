ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Farming Today with KRVN, July 5, 2022

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Omaha, Lincoln airports receive grants for projects

OMAHA, Neb. — Two major Nebraska airports will receive thousands of dollars in grant money for various projects. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Omaha Eppley Airport will get $20 million toward their terminal access road project, while the Lincoln Airport will get $850,000 thousand for terminal modernizations. The...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

GOP politicians receive rejection letters to state convention

LINCOLN, Neb. — Some Republican politicians are being told not to come to this weekend's state convention in Kearney. Both former U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis and former Secretary of State candidate Robert Borer said they've received letters to stay away. According to Borer's letter, he didn't receive credentials...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Missing inmate back in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — An inmate who went missing earlier this week is back in custody. John Strickland, 50, was arrested Wednesday morning after being spotted by a staff person from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in the area of 16th and Farnam Street in Omaha. Officials said...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

State Patrol says drones significantly reducing time it takes to investigate crashes

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol says their new eye in the sky is a game changer when it comes to investigating crashes. "For every minute that they spend on that roadway they are in jeopardy from secondary crashes, so time on scene is very important and the drone technology has assisted us in reducing that time on scene which ultimately makes it safer for everyone involved in that road event," said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy