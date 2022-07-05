The 30 Best U.S. Cities for Renters

The bubble that’s bursting these days might just be the dream many Americans had of buying their first home.

High prices, rising mortgage rates, decreasing home inventory and stiff competition among buyers are making it tougher than ever for hopeful first-time home buyers.

These obstacles are complicating the homeownership dream for nearly 90% of all renters, according to Fortune, and many, especially younger millennials burdened with student debt, are facing the reality of renting forever.

But rents are rising, too. According to Zumper's May data, the median one-bedroom rent in the U.S. is $1,414 and two bedrooms is at $1,758. Zillow (ZG) - Get Zillow Group Inc. Report says typical rent is up 15.9% over last year.

Faced with this reality of cost and renting for the long term—or possibly forever—where is a renter to go?

To find the best cities for renters, RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, analyzed 115 small, medium and large cities around the U.S. and compared their rents, cost of living, housing, quality of life and other economic data.

They found that small cities, including suburbs of large metros, tend to offer the best life for renters. Many are clustered in southern and southeastern part of the country. What they all have in common is a healthy pace of new apartment construction and a wide selection of amenity-rich properties. The top city is Round Rock, Texas, a small city of about 128,000 just 15 miles outside of Austin, Texas, which is also on this list. Round Rock, an up-and-coming tech center and so-called “sports capital of Texas” scored high in all of the main categories, ranking No. 13 in cost of living, No. 10 in terms of local economy and No. 12 in quality of life.

The study included only cities with at least 10,000 apartment units. The 115 cities were compared across three main categories:

Cost of living and housing , which also included average apartment size, occupancy and share of new apartments

, which also included average apartment size, occupancy and share of new apartments Local economy, which includes unemployment rate, education, income and job growth

which includes unemployment rate, education, income and job growth Quality of life, which includes the number of apartments in top locations, quality of schools, commuter delays, the natural amenities in the area and air quality.

Based on RentCafe’s study, these are the best cities in the U.S. for renters.

1. Round Rock, Texas

Population: 128,812

Cost of living: 94% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 10

Median renter income: $67,740

Quality of life rank: 12

Natural amenities: High

Days with good air quality: 146

2. Raleigh, N.C.

Population: 469,698

Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 12

Median renter income: $52,871

Quality of life rank: 9

Natural amenities: Low

Days with good air quality: 196

3. Conroe, Texas

Population: 88,369

Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 36

Median renter income: $48,871

Quality of life rank: 24

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 168

4. Greenville, S.C.

Population: 69,648

Cost of living: 91% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 25

Median renter income: $46,138

Quality of life rank: 45

Natural amenities: above average

Days with good air quality: 189

5. Orlando, Fla.

Population: 284,817

Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 17

Median renter income: $50,679

Quality of life rank: 21

Natural amenities: high

Days with good air quality: 151

6. Jacksonville, Fla.

Population: 902,488

Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 47

Median renter income: $45,677

Quality of life rank: 25

Natural amenities: high

Days with good air quality: 131

7. Charlotte, N.C.

Population: 873,570

Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 19

Median renter income: $54,602

Quality of life rank: 30

Natural amenities: below average

Days with good air quality: 187

8. Charleston, S.C.

Population: 137,041

Cost of living: 100% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 8

Median renter income: $54,381

Quality of life rank: 38

Natural amenities: above average

Days with good air quality: 228

9. Atlanta

Population: 497,642

Cost of living: 103% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 21

Median renter income: $47,180

Quality of life rank: 17

Natural amenities: below average

Days with good air quality: 182

10. Austin, Texas

Population: 965,872

Cost of living: 102% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 7

Median renter income: $61,972

Quality of life rank: 10

Natural amenities: Highest

Days with good air quality: 146

11. Sarasota, Fla.

Population: 57,787

Cost of living: 101% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 26

Median renter income: $46,274

Quality of life rank: 13

Natural amenities: Highest

Days with good air quality: 153

12. Savannah, Ga.

Population: 145,492

Cost of living: 88% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 73

Median renter income: $39,597

Quality of life rank: 58

Natural amenities: above average

Days with good air quality: 223

13. Plano, Texas

Population: 288,870

Cost of living: 111% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 1

Median renter income: $78,706

Quality of life rank: 5

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 201

14. Knoxville, Tenn.

Population: 187,487

Cost of living: 84% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 82

Median renter income: $33,731

Quality of life rank: 39

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 201

15. Tampa, Fla.

Population: 395,912

Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 35

Median renter income: $44,559

Quality of life rank: 23

Natural amenities: Highest

Days with good air quality: 126

16. Columbia, S.C.

Population: 134,057

Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 78

Median renter income: $33,473

Quality of life rank: 35

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 191

17. Lincoln, Neb.

Population: 286,388

Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 42

Median renter income: $42,920

Quality of life rank: 68

Natural amenities: Lowest

Days with good air quality: 189

18. San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1.5 million

Cost of living: 94% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 62

Median renter income: $42,941

Quality of life rank: 28

Natural amenities: High

Days with good air quality: 156

19. Houston

Population: 2.3 million

Cost of living: 95% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 41

Median renter income: $46,071

Quality of life rank: 47

Natural amenities: below average

Days with good air quality: 120

20. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 892,221

Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 38

Median renter income: $49,272

Quality of life rank: 43

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 151

21. Lubbock, Texas

Population: 257,013

Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 65

Median renter income: $36,642

Quality of life rank: 72

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 187

22. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 889,079

Cost of living: 92% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 43

Median renter income: $46,365

Quality of life rank: 96

Natural amenities: Lowest

Days with good air quality: 189

23. Amarillo, Texas

Population: 199,225

Cost of living: 81% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 69

Median renter income: $40,848

Quality of life rank: 28

Natural amenities: HIgh

Days with good air quality: 189

24. Nashville, Tenn.

Population: 667,070

Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 20

Median renter income: $50,643

Quality of life rank: 74

Natural amenities: average

Days with good air quality: 123

25. Huntsville, Ala.

Population: 199,845

Cost of living: 90% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 55

Median renter income: $37,193

Quality of life rank: 95

Natural amenities: Low

Days with good air quality: 139

26. Kansas City, Mo.

Population: 491,158

Cost of living: 95% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 50

Median renter income: $42,751

Quality of life rank: 70

Natural amenities: Low

Days with good air quality: 173

27. Stamford, Conn.

Population: 130,057

Cost of living: 137% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 11

Median renter income: $72,060

Quality of life rank: 8

Natural amenities: High

Days with good air quality: 139

28. Lafayette, La.

Population: 126,674

Cost of living: 91% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 54

Median renter income: $38,483

Quality of life rank: 59

Natural amenities: Lowest

Days with good air quality: 257

29. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Population: 181,818

Cost of living: 119% of U.S. average

Local economy rank: 26

Median renter income: $52,469

Quality of life rank: 22

Natural amenities: Highest

Days with good air quality: 125

30. Chattanooga, Tenn.