ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

The 30 Best U.S. Cities for Renters

By Samanda Dorger
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFPsa_0gV6XZph00

The bubble that’s bursting these days might just be the dream many Americans had of buying their first home.

High prices, rising mortgage rates, decreasing home inventory and stiff competition among buyers are making it tougher than ever for hopeful first-time home buyers.

These obstacles are complicating the homeownership dream for nearly 90% of all renters, according to Fortune, and many, especially younger millennials burdened with student debt, are facing the reality of renting forever.

But rents are rising, too. According to Zumper's May data, the median one-bedroom rent in the U.S. is $1,414 and two bedrooms is at $1,758. Zillow (ZG) - Get Zillow Group Inc. Report says typical rent is up 15.9% over last year.

Faced with this reality of cost and renting for the long term—or possibly forever—where is a renter to go?

To find the best cities for renters, RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, analyzed 115 small, medium and large cities around the U.S. and compared their rents, cost of living, housing, quality of life and other economic data.

They found that small cities, including suburbs of large metros, tend to offer the best life for renters. Many are clustered in southern and southeastern part of the country. What they all have in common is a healthy pace of new apartment construction and a wide selection of amenity-rich properties. The top city is Round Rock, Texas, a small city of about 128,000 just 15 miles outside of Austin, Texas, which is also on this list. Round Rock, an up-and-coming tech center and so-called “sports capital of Texas” scored high in all of the main categories, ranking No. 13 in cost of living, No. 10 in terms of local economy and No. 12 in quality of life.

The study included only cities with at least 10,000 apartment units. The 115 cities were compared across three main categories:

  • Cost of living and housing, which also included average apartment size, occupancy and share of new apartments
  • Local economy, which includes unemployment rate, education, income and job growth
  • Quality of life, which includes the number of apartments in top locations, quality of schools, commuter delays, the natural amenities in the area and air quality.

Based on RentCafe’s study, these are the best cities in the U.S. for renters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl6Jp_0gV6XZph00

1. Round Rock, Texas

  • Population: 128,812
  • Cost of living: 94% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 10
  • Median renter income: $67,740
  • Quality of life rank: 12
  • Natural amenities: High
  • Days with good air quality: 146
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KfNE_0gV6XZph00
Shutterstock

2. Raleigh, N.C.

  • Population: 469,698
  • Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 12
  • Median renter income: $52,871
  • Quality of life rank: 9
  • Natural amenities: Low
  • Days with good air quality: 196
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4nLg_0gV6XZph00

3. Conroe, Texas

  • Population: 88,369
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 36
  • Median renter income: $48,871
  • Quality of life rank: 24
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ek2Ue_0gV6XZph00
Alan Stoddard / Shutterstock

4. Greenville, S.C.

  • Population: 69,648
  • Cost of living: 91% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 25
  • Median renter income: $46,138
  • Quality of life rank: 45
  • Natural amenities: above average
  • Days with good air quality: 189
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Xjnb_0gV6XZph00

5. Orlando, Fla.

  • Population: 284,817
  • Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 17
  • Median renter income: $50,679
  • Quality of life rank: 21
  • Natural amenities: high
  • Days with good air quality: 151
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBzlJ_0gV6XZph00

6. Jacksonville, Fla.

  • Population: 902,488
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 47
  • Median renter income: $45,677
  • Quality of life rank: 25
  • Natural amenities: high
  • Days with good air quality: 131
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A34oY_0gV6XZph00

7. Charlotte, N.C.

  • Population: 873,570
  • Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 19
  • Median renter income: $54,602
  • Quality of life rank: 30
  • Natural amenities: below average
  • Days with good air quality: 187
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EmVt_0gV6XZph00
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock

8. Charleston, S.C.

  • Population: 137,041
  • Cost of living: 100% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 8
  • Median renter income: $54,381
  • Quality of life rank: 38
  • Natural amenities: above average
  • Days with good air quality: 228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UR7FK_0gV6XZph00

9. Atlanta

  • Population: 497,642
  • Cost of living: 103% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 21
  • Median renter income: $47,180
  • Quality of life rank: 17
  • Natural amenities: below average
  • Days with good air quality: 182
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qt7pq_0gV6XZph00

10. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 965,872
  • Cost of living: 102% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 7
  • Median renter income: $61,972
  • Quality of life rank: 10
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 146
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388do0_0gV6XZph00

11. Sarasota, Fla.

  • Population: 57,787
  • Cost of living: 101% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 26
  • Median renter income: $46,274
  • Quality of life rank: 13
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 153
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5cLD_0gV6XZph00
Shutterstock

12. Savannah, Ga.

  • Population: 145,492
  • Cost of living: 88% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 73
  • Median renter income: $39,597
  • Quality of life rank: 58
  • Natural amenities: above average
  • Days with good air quality: 223
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5mhW_0gV6XZph00

13. Plano, Texas

  • Population: 288,870
  • Cost of living: 111% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 1
  • Median renter income: $78,706
  • Quality of life rank: 5
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDRAc_0gV6XZph00

14. Knoxville, Tenn.

  • Population: 187,487
  • Cost of living: 84% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 82
  • Median renter income: $33,731
  • Quality of life rank: 39
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMRyg_0gV6XZph00

15. Tampa, Fla.

  • Population: 395,912
  • Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 35
  • Median renter income: $44,559
  • Quality of life rank: 23
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 126
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVYiP_0gV6XZph00

16. Columbia, S.C.

  • Population: 134,057
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 78
  • Median renter income: $33,473
  • Quality of life rank: 35
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 191
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grUiA_0gV6XZph00

17. Lincoln, Neb.

  • Population: 286,388
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 42
  • Median renter income: $42,920
  • Quality of life rank: 68
  • Natural amenities: Lowest
  • Days with good air quality: 189
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Jgba_0gV6XZph00

18. San Antonio, Texas

  • Population: 1.5 million
  • Cost of living: 94% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 62
  • Median renter income: $42,941
  • Quality of life rank: 28
  • Natural amenities: High
  • Days with good air quality: 156
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYBbr_0gV6XZph00
Shutterstock

19. Houston

  • Population: 2.3 million
  • Cost of living: 95% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 41
  • Median renter income: $46,071
  • Quality of life rank: 47
  • Natural amenities: below average
  • Days with good air quality: 120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiHGX_0gV6XZph00
Shutterstock

20. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 892,221
  • Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 38
  • Median renter income: $49,272
  • Quality of life rank: 43
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 151
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g832j_0gV6XZph00

21. Lubbock, Texas

  • Population: 257,013
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 65
  • Median renter income: $36,642
  • Quality of life rank: 72
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 187
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zspwz_0gV6XZph00
arthurgphotography / Shutterstock

22. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 889,079
  • Cost of living: 92% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 43
  • Median renter income: $46,365
  • Quality of life rank: 96
  • Natural amenities: Lowest
  • Days with good air quality: 189
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWUOx_0gV6XZph00
T photography/ Shutterstock

23. Amarillo, Texas

  • Population: 199,225
  • Cost of living: 81% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 69
  • Median renter income: $40,848
  • Quality of life rank: 28
  • Natural amenities: HIgh
  • Days with good air quality: 189
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQpLS_0gV6XZph00
Shutterstock

24. Nashville, Tenn.

  • Population: 667,070
  • Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 20
  • Median renter income: $50,643
  • Quality of life rank: 74
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 123
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poABb_0gV6XZph00

25. Huntsville, Ala.

  • Population: 199,845
  • Cost of living: 90% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 55
  • Median renter income: $37,193
  • Quality of life rank: 95
  • Natural amenities: Low
  • Days with good air quality: 139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMg65_0gV6XZph00

26. Kansas City, Mo.

  • Population: 491,158
  • Cost of living: 95% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 50
  • Median renter income: $42,751
  • Quality of life rank: 70
  • Natural amenities: Low
  • Days with good air quality: 173
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p30Jw_0gV6XZph00
Shutterstock

27. Stamford, Conn.

  • Population: 130,057
  • Cost of living: 137% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 11
  • Median renter income: $72,060
  • Quality of life rank: 8
  • Natural amenities: High
  • Days with good air quality: 139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46B39Y_0gV6XZph00

28. Lafayette, La.

  • Population: 126,674
  • Cost of living: 91% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 54
  • Median renter income: $38,483
  • Quality of life rank: 59
  • Natural amenities: Lowest
  • Days with good air quality: 257
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLNCm_0gV6XZph00

29. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • Population: 181,818
  • Cost of living: 119% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 26
  • Median renter income: $52,469
  • Quality of life rank: 22
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 125
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoziB_0gV6XZph00

30. Chattanooga, Tenn.

  • Population: 181,370
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 78
  • Median renter income: $38,080
  • Quality of life rank: 54
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 182

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best U.S. City For Retirees

By 2030, every Baby Boomer will be over 65, according to the US. Census. This portion of the population now totals 73 million people. Census experts added: “Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections.” Among the decisions many […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state […]
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Suburbs#Americans#Zillow Group Inc#Rentcafe Com
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy