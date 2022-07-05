ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Online slots and casinos ‘likely to be targeted in gambling White Paper’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgDsP_0gV6WOpn00
Financial News

Gambling minister Chris Philp has given a fresh indication that online casinos and slots will be a focus in the imminent gambling White Paper, saying they are among the games that “worry me the most”.

Mr Philp singled out the two sectors “as we think about the gambling White Paper” as he addressed the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee.

Asked what assessment had been made of gambling harms posed by lotteries, including instant win games, Mr Philp cited the 2018 health survey for England, which suggested problem gambling rates were about 0.9% for draw-based games such as the National Lottery, and 1.4% for scratchcards, “which are considerably lower than for various other activities surveyed, where the range went from 2.7% to 12.7%”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290wxQ_0gV6WOpn00
Chris Philp (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

He added: “The things that worry me the most as we think about the gambling White Paper are things like online slots and online casinos – the areas where people can get really heavily addicted to gambling.

“But, that said, we do want to make sure – although this (lotteries) is a lower-risk form of gambling – we do want to make sure it’s done safely.”

Mr Philp told the committee the National Lottery was the biggest form of gambling in terms of “gross yield”, totalling about £4 billion a year or about a quarter to a third of all UK gambling.

MPs heard that about 40% to 45% of the public gambled in some form every month, and about 30% of the population played the lottery in any given month.

Turning to the use of credit cards in gambling, Kevin Brennan, (Labour, Cardiff West) asked Mr Philp whether the Government’s claim that consumers could no longer gamble using a credit card was true.

Mr Brennan said: “It’s a simple word you’re looking for and it’s got three letters in it, can you say it? It begins with y and it ends with s and it has an e in the middle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpQTA_0gV6WOpn00
Kevin Brennan (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

After Mr Philp and the DCMS director of gambling, Ben Dean, turned to their advisers for guidance, Mr Brennan went on: “You’ve just confirmed to me that the National Lottery is a very major chunk of gambling in this country. And I asked you the very simple question, therefore is it not the case that you can still gamble in this country using a credit card when you play the National Lottery, and you seem incapable…”

Mr Philp answered: “The information I’ve just been given is if you are buying a lottery ticket on its own then you should not be able to use a credit card, but if you are buying a basket of goods, like you are doing your weekly shopping – £100 – and there’s a lottery ticket in there then you would be able to, potentially…”

Mr Brennan replied: “I accept the answer then should have been yes – as long as you buy a Mars bar. That’s what your answer is, basically, isn’t it?”

Mr Philp answered: “Well, I honestly don’t know what the rules are about whether one Mars bar’s enough or whether you need to buy a loo roll and some toilet duck as well.”

Mr Brennan suggested the hearing had entered the “realms of surrealism” before Mr Philp offered to write to the committee with the precise answer.

The MP said: “I’ll tell you what the answer is, the answer is yes, and the next question is: why are you allowed to use a credit card for that form of gambling and not for other forms of gambling?”

Mr Philp said it was a practical consideration to not have to ask a consumer to separate their shopping if it included a lottery ticket.

He and Mr Dean clarified that it was not possible for consumers to go on to the National Lottery website and use a credit card.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Philp
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Problem Gambling#White Paper#Digital#The National Lottery#Scratchcards
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Lottery
newschain

Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter appears to be on the verge of collapse. In a letter, the Tesla and SpaceX boss’s lawyers said the platform has “not complied with its contractual obligations” surrounding the deal, namely giving him enough information to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform”.
BUSINESS
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
newschain

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Millions of Muslims across the globe – including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen – are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual...
FESTIVAL
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy