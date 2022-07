Estherville, IA (KICD) — A Windom man was arrested North of Estherville on Wednesday morning. According the report from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy checked on the driver of a parked car in the 3700 block of 130th Street and smelled marijuana. The vehicle was then searched and 23 year old Roberto Figueroa Montalvo was found to be in possession of marijuana. Mantalvo was then arrested for 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana and taken to the Emmet County Jail.

