2 women shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout. While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO