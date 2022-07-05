2 women shot in north St. Louis

June was a busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. With hot weather came plenty of new concepts to keep cool; Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice opened across the river, and in Chesterfield, there's a new Shake Shack location that includes a drive-thru for fast service. Eckert's Farms added both a performance venue and bar in the Cider Shed, as well as a new shop for donuts and custard, and at St. Louis' City Foundry STL, STL Toasted is now open – the city's first concept dedicated to toasted ravioli.
