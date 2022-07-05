ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

2 women shot in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two people...

www.kmov.com

FOX2Now

Man playing with gun shoots man in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood. The victim told police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting. Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Investigation into July 4th Alton shooting continues

Two injured teens hit by gunfire in Alton Monday are recovering according to police. Both suffered severe injuries in the incident at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex in Alton. Alton Police continue to investigate. The double shooting saw officers from Alton and other neighboring departments responding just after 10:15pm and...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Hearing for St. Louis ‘nuisance’ property set

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Grand Motel on North Grand Boulevard in North City has a nuisance property hearing with the City of St. Louis in July, according to city officials. The hearing is set for July 19. The Jeff-Vander-Lou Neighborhood Association held a meeting about the property recently. SLMPD call...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

19-year-old shot, killed in South City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old male was killed Wednesday afternoon in South City. The incident happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 2900 block of California. Police found Demario Smith lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Anyone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

19-year-old University City High grad fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — DeMario Smith was polite and considerate, his family members said. He was home for the summer after attending Morehouse College in Atlanta for his freshman year, his mother, Angelica Smith, said. On Wednesday afternoon, DeMario was getting ready to go to work at the QuikTrip at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: 25-year-old man shot in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. No further details have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning, resulting in a man's death. Police were called to the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue early this morning near a two-story brick fourplex for a male victim, unconscious and not breathing. Early reports say the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

