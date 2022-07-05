ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Voter registration ends today, early voting begins next week in Shelby County

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY — Attention Shelby County residents! Voter registration ends today and early voting begins on July 15 for the Aug. 4 elections.

You have until 4:30 p.m. to turn in your completed voter registration forms to any county office.

You may also register online by this date HERE.

Residents can also begin early voting within the county at the Shelby County Election Commission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at all other locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 15.

#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Election Commission#Politics Local#Election Local
