Richarlison gets one-match ban for throwing smoke flare in Everton-Chelsea clash

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
New Tottenham forward Richarlison has been suspended for one match after he celebrated a goal for his old club Everton last season by throwing a smoke flare.

The 25-year-old, who completed a £60million move to Spurs last week, scored the Toffees’ only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Chelsea on May 1 and reacted to the strike by picking up a flare which was lying on the pitch and throwing it into the stands at Goodison Park.

The Football Association announced on Tuesday he had been banned for one match and fined £25,000 after admitting to improper conduct.

An FA statement read: “An independent regulatory commission has suspended Richarlison de Andrade for one match and fined him £25,000 following a breach of FA Rule E3 that took place during a Premier League game on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“The Tottenham Hotspur FC forward admitted his conduct while playing for Everton during the 46th minute of this game against Chelsea FC was improper, and his sanction was imposed during a subsequent hearing.”

Richarlison was charged by the FA on June 1.

