ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Excellent indie game What Remains of Edith Finch could be heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQHaC_0gV6UCJV00
(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

It looks like narrative indie hit What Remains of Edith Finch could be getting re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to a recent rating.

As spotted by Twisted Voxel (opens in new tab), What Remains of Edith Finch has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X by the Taiwanese rating board (opens in new tab). The listing has since been removed from the website but a screenshot of the rating has been added to the Twisted Voxel story. According to the rating, What Remains of Edith Finch will be rated as a PG-15 in Taiwan due to "violence, tobacco, alcohol, and inappropriate language."

Taiwan might not be the only classification board to quietly rate the game recently as Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (opens in new tab) (GRAC) also rated What Remains of Edith Finch as recently as March 17, 2022.

This listing doesn’t say what console the game has been rated for, so there’s always a chance this is a different release, but the last time What Remains of Edith Finch was released was for iOS back in August 2021. Prior to this, it was also released on PC and PS4 (April 2017), Xbox One (July 2017), and Nintendo Switch (July 2019). So we wouldn’t be surprised if the two rating committees are referring to the same game that is yet to be officially announced.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about What Remains of Edith Finch, here’s what you need to know. Developed by Giant Sparrow and published by Annapurna Games - who you may know as also working on other iconic indies such as The Artful Escape, Twelve Minutes, Stray, and so many more - the game follows the story of 17-year-old Edith as she returns to her childhood home and relives the memories of her cursed family.

Since the game was originally released in 2017, it will be interesting to see how much it has improved in five years, especially with the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s capabilities. It should be noted though that, as of right now, neither Giant Sparrow nor Annapurna has officially announced the potential project. If true though, one section of the game I’m particularly nervous about revisiting is Gregory’s story - if you know, you know.

Want to know what other indies you should keep an eye out for? Take a look at our new indie games list.

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Indie Games#Video Game#Taiwanese#Game Rating#Administration Committee#Xbox One Lrb
GamesRadar

The Red Dead Online community is in mourning after Rockstar announces no more major updates

Red Dead Online fans are officially in mourning after Rockstar announces that it is no longer going to be rolling out any "major" updates on the game to focus on GTA 6. Yesterday, Rockstar put the final nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online after it announced in a new blog post (opens in new tab) that it was "making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online." According to the post, there will be no more "major themed content updates like in previous years" but the developer will still "build upon existing modes and new telegram missions."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
GamesRadar

The suspected Returnal PC port keeps getting updated

The project strongly suspected to be a Returnal PC port is frequently being updated. As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), a Steam database entry for what sounds suspiciously like Returnal (opens in new tab) is continually being worked on, suggesting the stellar AAA roguelike could be making its way to PC in the near future. A visit to the SteamDB's history page (opens in new tab) reveals that new builds are being added daily, and earlier this week, the achievements for this mysterious title were updated with new localizations.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Fall Guys gets new Assassin’s Creed-themed challenges with Eivor and Odin also up for grabs

Fall Guys is hosting another Assassin’s Creed crossover event with new skins based on Eivor and Odin up for grabs as well as the limited-time Abstergo's challenges. Kicking off from July 7 to 11, Fall Guys is giving players the chance to unlock a number of Assassin’s Creed-themed goodies including an 'Animus Trainee' nickname, the 'Apple of Eden' backpack, and more. In order to claim these items, players must complete a number of tasks in the form of Abstergo's challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy