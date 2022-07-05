Stranger Things season 5 will be shorter than season 4 – until its "Return of the King" style finale

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, have been talking about the ending of their epic Netflix series. Stranger Things season 5 will conclude the show's story –and will feature some major differences from what we've seen before.

Speaking to Collider (opens in new tab), Matt and Ross Duffer said they’re planning on trimming down the supersized runtimes that became the norm through season 4. "I think we're aiming for eight again," Matt explained. "We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something. I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4."

The lengthy episodes were a big talking point, with every installment in the fourth season being over an hour long. The Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 finale was the longest, clocking in at two hours and 20-minutes.

However, that's not to say every episode will stick to the Duffer's new, shorter mentality. Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast, the brothers said the series finale will likely be feature-length, comparing it to the 2003 movie The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which run well over three hours.

Matt explained that it will likely be similar in length to the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending because they want to take their time. He half-jokingly said: "It’s going to be Return of the King-ish with eight endings."

Explaining the comment, he added: "If you just watch Return of the King, it feels like too many endings. If you watch all of them back-to-back, which I’ve done multiple times, it’s exactly right. If it were any shorter, it would feel cheap and wrong."

We’ll have to wait a little longer for the proposed epic ending as Stranger Things season 5 is still a while away. The Duffer Brothers recently shared their plans to start writing it later this summer.

