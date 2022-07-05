Fireworks complaints pick up early Tuesday

A Waverly man suffered potentially serious injuries after a wreck involving his motorcycle, a semi and a construction zone Thursday. The crash happened on US Highway 50 on the west side of the Chase-Marion county line shortly before 2 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi, driven by 43-year-old Danny Liu of Milford, Connecticut, and the motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Joshua McCrarey of Waverly, were eastbound in a construction zone with three uninvolved vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. Troopers say McCrarey was headed to the stop zone when Liu failed to stop. McCrarey’s motorcycle was wedged into the front of the semi.

WAVERLY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO