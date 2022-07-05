ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Fireworks complaints pick up early Tuesday

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a relatively quiet fireworks sales and discharge window on the complaints front, there were quite a few...

kvoe.com

Comments / 1

KSNT News

Car drives through mobile home in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation on Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. on July 5, TPD officers responded to the call. While officers were in route, dispatch received several calls that a mobile home trailer in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court had been struck by a vehicle. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in jail after he ran his truck into a North Topeka mobile home and threatened the residents with a chainsaw. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to 1819 NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a possible hostage situation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Arrests made in home invasion in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace. On Thursday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on Friday after a search warrant found meth and marijuana at a home in Southwest Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, July 8, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terr. in connection with an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
Lyon County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Ottawa woman killed in I-35 crash

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Ottawa woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Osage County. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Velma J. Kissinger, 64, of Ottawa, was traveling northbound on I-35 near milepost 164 when for unknown reasons the Dodge Caravan she was driving left the road and rolled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Motorcycle ‘lodged’ in semi after being hit from behind

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report is a warning to drivers to watch out for motorcycles, after the 2017 Harley Davidson a Waverly man was riding became “lodged” in the front of a semi-tractor-trailer. On Thursday, a 39-year-old Waverly man was riding his motorcycle on Highway 50 near milepost 307 when […]
MARION COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Reported injury wreck in southeast Emporia leads to citation for SUV driver

The driver of an SUV was cited after a reported injury crash in southeast Emporia before noon Friday. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Weaver, finding an SUV had rear-ended a semi. The SUV driver, 40-year-old Michelle Hamlin, hometown not listed, was treated at the scene for apparently minor injuries. A small child in the SUV was properly restrained and was not hurt.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Wreck involving semi, motorcycle in Marion County construction zone leads to serious injuries for Waverly man

A Waverly man suffered potentially serious injuries after a wreck involving his motorcycle, a semi and a construction zone Thursday. The crash happened on US Highway 50 on the west side of the Chase-Marion county line shortly before 2 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi, driven by 43-year-old Danny Liu of Milford, Connecticut, and the motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Joshua McCrarey of Waverly, were eastbound in a construction zone with three uninvolved vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. Troopers say McCrarey was headed to the stop zone when Liu failed to stop. McCrarey’s motorcycle was wedged into the front of the semi.
WAVERLY, KS
KVOE

Ottawa woman killed in rollover crash near Melvern

An Ottawa resident was killed in a crash in southern Osage County on Thursday. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says deputies, Osage County Fire District 3 and Osage County EMS all responded to Interstate 35 milepost 164 for a reported injury wreck shortly before 9 am. Wells says a northbound minivan left the highway for unknown reasons and rolled in a tree line.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka. TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVOE

AVILA MURDER CASE: Alanis prelim remains on schedule, while Garcia hearing pushed to late October

Court proceedings for one defendant in the Jesus Avila murder case are staying on schedule. Proceedings for another defendant are getting changed. Lyon County District Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler says a preliminary hearing for Alan Alanis will take place as scheduled beginning July 25. Alanis is currently charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and other counts.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday on the city’s south side, police said. The stabbing was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th Terrace. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. An officer remained at...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Fourth of July house fire under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Fourth of July fire in Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Monday, crews responded to the report of a structure fire located at 715 SE Woodland Avenue, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, crews found a 2 story...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka murder investigation following shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5th, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they said they discovered an adult suffering from a gunshot wound....
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 5

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mariana Santiago, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Fail to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Attendance on Emporia’s East Sixth Avenue demonstrates passions on both sides of abortion issue

Close to 300 people total were on both sides of East Sixth between Mechanic and Market on Saturday, showing their support for one of two sides in the abortion issue. The vast majority — around 250 — took part in a Vote No rally outside White Auditorium against a constitutional amendment designed to let lawmakers, not the Kansas Supreme Court, have the final say on abortion rights and funding. Rally organizer Alexis Lowder says she used to be against abortion before changing her mind.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Thursday – 07-07-22

Newsmaker: United Way Chief Executive Officer Mickey Edwards. Newsmaker 2: Casey Woods and Jessica Buchholz of Emporia Main Street discuss the agency’s ongoing membership drive.
EMPORIA, KS

