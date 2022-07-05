Ramblin Rose Set to Arrive This Month

(Robinson) – Four people are in custody following an early morning shooting in Robinson yesterday. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, fifty-four-year-old Gregory Shoulders of Lawrenceville, twenty-year-old Skylar Shoulders of Lawrenceville, twenty-nine-year-old Shaheem Flowers of Lawrenceville, and twenty-three-year-old Levarr Hathaway of Vincennes are all in custody and charged with Home Invasion relating to the shooting. Weaver says that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. The Robinson Police Department has been assisted by the Illinois State Police, Crawford County State’s Attorney, Lawrence County State’s Attorney, Lawrenceville Police Department, Palestine Police Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0