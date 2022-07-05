ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Ramblin Rose Set to Arrive This Month

 4 days ago

(Undated) – The kids are enjoying summer vacation now, but soon it will be “back to school”...

Palestine Village Board Meets This Afternoon

(Palestine) – The Palestine Village Board will look at Labor Day when they meet this afternoon. The board is set to approve the request from the Palestine Chamber of Commerce for a “Special Use Permit” for a beer tent at Leaverton Park for Labor Day. The Village Board will also get an update on the bridge and fiber optic projects. The Palestine Village Board meets this afternoon at 5 pm.
PALESTINE, IL
Suspects Named in Early Thursday Morning Shooting

(Robinson) – Four people are in custody following an early morning shooting in Robinson yesterday. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, fifty-four-year-old Gregory Shoulders of Lawrenceville, twenty-year-old Skylar Shoulders of Lawrenceville, twenty-nine-year-old Shaheem Flowers of Lawrenceville, and twenty-three-year-old Levarr Hathaway of Vincennes are all in custody and charged with Home Invasion relating to the shooting. Weaver says that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. The Robinson Police Department has been assisted by the Illinois State Police, Crawford County State’s Attorney, Lawrence County State’s Attorney, Lawrenceville Police Department, Palestine Police Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
ROBINSON, IL
Palestine Man Arrested In Oblong

(Oblong) – A Palestine man was arrested earlier this week following a report of Home Invasion. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, on Wednesday, twenty-three-year-old Kyle Morgenstern of rural Palestine, was arrested, in the Oblong City Park, on a Crawford County Warrant for Failure to Appear (Driving Under the Influence) and a Jasper County Warrant for Failure to Appear (Possession of Methamphetamine). He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Morgenstern was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
PALESTINE, IL
Investigation Continues into Overnight Shooting

(Robinson) – Local authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting overnight in Robinson. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, the investigation into the shooting that occurred at approximately 12:45 am at 414 E. Walnut continues. Weaver says “persons of interest” are currently being detained in Lawrence County and the victim was treated and released from the hospital. The Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.
ROBINSON, IL
Oblong Police Chief Announces Retirement

(Oblong) – The Village of Oblong will be looking for a new Police Chief. During the Oblong Village Board meeting earlier this week, Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, announced his retirement from the Oblong Police Department. Pusey has served as the Chief for twenty years. He says that while he is leaving the OPD, he is not leaving law enforcement altogether. He says he is simply making a career move. Pusey’s retirement will become effective on August 8th.
OBLONG, IL
Palestine Police Report a Pair of Arrests

(Palestine) – The Palestine Police Department is reporting a pair of arrests. According to Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, thirty-five-year-old Brian Nethery Jr. of Palestine was arrested late Wednesday night in the 400 block of E. Franklin Street, for Reckless Driving, Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer, and Criminal Damage to Property. Nethery was booked into the Crawford County Jail. In an unrelated incident, Chief Besing arrested eighteen-year-old Mathious Allison of Robinson early Thursday morning on a Failure to Appear Warrant for Criminal Trespass to a Residence. Allison was also booked into the Crawford County Jail.
PALESTINE, IL
Palestine PD Looking for the Public’s Help in Investigation

(Palestine) – The Palestine Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, says they are investigating a report of Criminal Damage to Property/Arson. According to reports, late Tuesday night an unknown person poured an oily substance on a doormat and lit a small fire in front of the door at an apartment in the 100 block of North Wilson. The fire burned itself out before causing significant damage. Anyone having information about this criminal offense is being asked to contact the Palestine Police Department via their “Text a Tip Hotline,” Crimestoppers, or the Police Department directly. Find contact information below.
PALESTINE, IL

