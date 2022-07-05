Ramblin Rose Set to Arrive This Month

(Palestine) – The Palestine Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, says they are investigating a report of Criminal Damage to Property/Arson. According to reports, late Tuesday night an unknown person poured an oily substance on a doormat and lit a small fire in front of the door at an apartment in the 100 block of North Wilson. The fire burned itself out before causing significant damage. Anyone having information about this criminal offense is being asked to contact the Palestine Police Department via their “Text a Tip Hotline,” Crimestoppers, or the Police Department directly. Find contact information below.

PALESTINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO